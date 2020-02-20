Konecranes : Update to Konecranes Plc's Nomination Board's proposal for the composition of the Board of Directors

Update to Konecranes Plc's Nomination Board's proposal for the composition of the Board of Directors
KONECRANES PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE February 20, 2020 at 09.00 EET
Update to Konecranes Plc's Nomination Board's proposal for the composition of
the Board of Directors
After the proposal published on January 31, 2020 by Konecranes Plc's
shareholders' Nomination Board to the Annual General Meeting, Mr. Anders
Nielsen, a current member of the Board of Directors, has informed the Nomination
Board that due to changed personal circumstances he will have to withdraw his
availability for re-election to the Konecranes Board in the Annual General
Meeting.
As a result of this change, the Nomination Board proposes to the Annual General
Meeting to be held on March 26, 2020 that the number of Board members be reduced
to seven (7) and the current Board members Ms. Janina Kugel, Mr. Ulf Liljedahl,
Mr. Per Vegard Nerseth, Ms. Päivi Rekonen and Mr. Christoph Vitzthum be re
-elected for a term of office ending at the closing of the Annual General
Meeting in 2021, and that Mr. Niko Mokkila and Mr. Janne Martin be elected as
new members of the Board of Directors for the same term of office.
Otherwise the proposals of the Nomination Board will remain in the form
published on January 31, 2020.
The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting will be published later in
February by the Board of Directors.
Composition of the Nomination Board
The shareholders' Nomination Board has comprised Peter Therman, deputy chairman
of the Board of Hartwall Capital, Antti Mäkinen, CEO of Solidium, Risto Murto,
CEO of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company, and Stig Gustavson.
In addition, Christoph Vitzthum, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of
Konecranes, has served as an expert in the Nomination Board without being a
member.
Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad
range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards,
ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting
solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2019, Group
sales totaled EUR 3.33 billion. Including MHE-Demag, the Group has around 18,000
employees in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki
(symbol: KCR).
