Konecranes : Update to Konecranes Plc's Nomination Board's proposal for the composition of the Board of Directors

KONECRANES PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE February 20, 2020 at 09.00 EET Update to Konecranes Plc's Nomination Board's proposal for the composition of the Board of Directors After the proposal published on January 31, 2020 by Konecranes Plc's shareholders' Nomination Board to the Annual General Meeting, Mr. Anders Nielsen, a current member of the Board of Directors, has informed the Nomination Board that due to changed personal circumstances he will have to withdraw his availability for re-election to the Konecranes Board in the Annual General Meeting. As a result of this change, the Nomination Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting to be held on March 26, 2020 that the number of Board members be reduced to seven (7) and the current Board members Ms. Janina Kugel, Mr. Ulf Liljedahl, Mr. Per Vegard Nerseth, Ms. Päivi Rekonen and Mr. Christoph Vitzthum be re -elected for a term of office ending at the closing of the Annual General Meeting in 2021, and that Mr. Niko Mokkila and Mr. Janne Martin be elected as new members of the Board of Directors for the same term of office. Otherwise the proposals of the Nomination Board will remain in the form published on January 31, 2020. The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting will be published later in February by the Board of Directors. Composition of the Nomination Board The shareholders' Nomination Board has comprised Peter Therman, deputy chairman of the Board of Hartwall Capital, Antti Mäkinen, CEO of Solidium, Risto Murto, CEO of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company, and Stig Gustavson. In addition, Christoph Vitzthum, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Konecranes, has served as an expert in the Nomination Board without being a member. KONECRANES PLC Eero Tuulos Vice President, Investor Relations FURTHER INFORMATION Eero Tuulos, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 427 2050 Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2019, Group sales totaled EUR 3.33 billion. Including MHE-Demag, the Group has around 18,000 employees in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR). DISTRIBUTION Nasdaq Helsinki Major media www.konecranes.com