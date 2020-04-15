Log in
Konecranes : publishes its January-March interim report on April 29, 2020

04/15/2020 | 03:33am EDT

KONECRANES PLC PRESS RELEASE April 15, 2020 at 09:00 EEST

Konecranes publishes its January-March interim report on April 29, 2020

Konecranes will publish its January-March 2020 Interim Report on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 9.00 a.m. Finnish time. The report will be available on the company's website at www.konecranes.comafter publishing.

A live international telephone conference for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on the publishing day at 11:00 a.m. EEST. The event will be held in English. The January - March 2020 Interim report will be presented by CEO Rob Smith and CFO Teo Ottola. The conference call will be recorded and an on-demand version of the call will be published on the company´s website later during the day.

One can join the teleconference through the following link:
https://cloud.webcast.fi/konecranes/konecranes_2020_0429_q1/
The link becomes active 15 minutes prior to start of the conference.

Participant Passcode: 423696

It is also possible to attend the event by calling one of the following phone numbers:

Location Phone number
Finland +358 (0)9 7479 0360
Sweden +46 (0)8 5033 6573
Germany +49 (0)89 2030 31236
France +33 (0)1 76 77 22 73
United Kingdom +44 (0)330 336 9104
United States +1 323 794 2095

There will be a possibility to ask questions at the end of the conference.

KONECRANES PLC
Eero TuulosVice President, Investor Relations

FURTHER INFORMATION
Mr. Eero Tuulos, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 427 2050

Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2019, Group sales totaled EUR 3.33 billion. Including MHE-Demag, the Group has around 18,000 employees in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.konecranes.com

Disclaimer

Konecranes Oyj published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 07:32:03 UTC
