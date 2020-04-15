KONECRANES PLC PRESS RELEASE April 15, 2020 at 09:00 EEST

Konecranes publishes its January-March interim report on April 29, 2020

Konecranes will publish its January-March 2020 Interim Report on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 9.00 a.m. Finnish time. The report will be available on the company's website at www.konecranes.comafter publishing.

A live international telephone conference for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on the publishing day at 11:00 a.m. EEST. The event will be held in English. The January - March 2020 Interim report will be presented by CEO Rob Smith and CFO Teo Ottola. The conference call will be recorded and an on-demand version of the call will be published on the company´s website later during the day.

One can join the teleconference through the following link:

https://cloud.webcast.fi/konecranes/konecranes_2020_0429_q1/

The link becomes active 15 minutes prior to start of the conference.

Participant Passcode: 423696

It is also possible to attend the event by calling one of the following phone numbers:

Location Phone number Finland +358 (0)9 7479 0360 Sweden +46 (0)8 5033 6573 Germany +49 (0)89 2030 31236 France +33 (0)1 76 77 22 73 United Kingdom +44 (0)330 336 9104 United States +1 323 794 2095

There will be a possibility to ask questions at the end of the conference.

KONECRANES PLC

Eero TuulosVice President, Investor Relations

FURTHER INFORMATION

Mr. Eero Tuulos, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 427 2050

