Kong Sun : SUMMARY OF ELECTRICITY GENERATION VOLUME OF SOLAR POWER PLANTS FROM JANUARY TO JULY OF 2020

08/10/2020 | 08:54am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KONG SUN HOLDINGS LIMITED

江 山 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(STOCK CODE: 295)

SUMMARY OF ELECTRICITY GENERATION VOLUME

OF SOLAR POWER PLANTS FROM JANUARY TO JULY OF 2020

This announcement is made by Kong Sun Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', collectively with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') to keep the shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of the latest business development of the Group. The board of directors (the ''Directors'') of the Company (the ''Board'') announces that, according to the Company's preliminary operating statistics currently available, the solar power plants owned by the Group have generated electricity in an aggregate volume of approximately 1,137,729 megawatt-hour (''MWh'') from January to July of 2020, as compared with the aggregate volume of electricity generated from the corresponding power plants for the corresponding period last year in the amount of approximately 1,103,891 MWh. The total installed capacity of the Group was 1,278.8 megawatts as at 31 July 2020.

- 1 -

Set forth below further breakdown of the electricity generated by the solar power plants owned by the Group (by geographical locations).

Approximate

Aggregate Volume

Approximate

of Electricity

Aggregate Volume

Generated from

of Electricity

the Corresponding

Number of Solar

Generated

Power Plants

Power Plants

from January to

from January to

Province

as at 31 July 2020

July of 2020

July of 2019

(MWh)

(MWh)

Xinjiang

7

124,452

122,845

Gansu

6

180,857

181,496

Shaanxi

6

462,998

439,725

Inner Mongolia

1

10,625

11,696

Shanxi

1

15,876

18,714

Hebei

3

79,131

80,050

Henan

2

91,223

85,705

Shandong

2

31,864

34,048

Anhui

4

93,719

84,219

Jiangsu

-

2,548

2,026

Zhejiang

1

11,286

11,490

Hubei

1

16,676

16,570

Qinghai

1

16,474

15,307

Total

35

1,137,729

1,103,891

Note: The figures provided herein are subject to rounding adjustments and will be subject to other possible adjustments due to accounting procedures.

Shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company are hereby reminded that the information provided above merely represents the preliminary operating performance of the solar power plants beneficially owned by the Group for the period ended 31 July 2020 based on data currently available to the management, and is by no means a representation or a basis of reference or indication of the revenue or profit to be generated or derived by the Group or any financial performance of the Group for the period ended 31 July 2020 or for the year ended 31 December 2019. Accordingly, shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Kong Sun Holdings Limited

Mr. Jin Yanbing

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 10 August 2020

- 2 -

As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, Mr. Jin Yanbing and Mr. Qin Hongfu, one non-executive Director, Mr. Jiang Hengwen, and three independent non-executive Directors, Mr. Lang Wangkai, Ms. Wang Fang and Ms. Wu Wennan.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Kong Sun Holdings Limited published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 12:53:17 UTC
