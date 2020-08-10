Kong Sun : SUMMARY OF ELECTRICITY GENERATION VOLUME OF SOLAR POWER PLANTS FROM JANUARY TO JULY OF 2020

Set forth below further breakdown of the electricity generated by the solar power plants owned by the Group (by geographical locations).

Approximate Aggregate Volume Approximate of Electricity Aggregate Volume Generated from of Electricity the Corresponding Number of Solar Generated Power Plants Power Plants from January to from January to Province as at 31 July 2020 July of 2020 July of 2019 (MWh) (MWh) Xinjiang 7 124,452 122,845 Gansu 6 180,857 181,496 Shaanxi 6 462,998 439,725 Inner Mongolia 1 10,625 11,696 Shanxi 1 15,876 18,714 Hebei 3 79,131 80,050 Henan 2 91,223 85,705 Shandong 2 31,864 34,048 Anhui 4 93,719 84,219 Jiangsu - 2,548 2,026 Zhejiang 1 11,286 11,490 Hubei 1 16,676 16,570 Qinghai 1 16,474 15,307 Total 35 1,137,729 1,103,891

Note: The figures provided herein are subject to rounding adjustments and will be subject to other possible adjustments due to accounting procedures.

Shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company are hereby reminded that the information provided above merely represents the preliminary operating performance of the solar power plants beneficially owned by the Group for the period ended 31 July 2020 based on data currently available to the management, and is by no means a representation or a basis of reference or indication of the revenue or profit to be generated or derived by the Group or any financial performance of the Group for the period ended 31 July 2020 or for the year ended 31 December 2019. Accordingly, shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

