Kong Sun : SUMMARY OF ELECTRICITY GENERATION VOLUME OF SOLAR POWER PLANTS FROM JANUARY TO JULY OF 2020
0
08/10/2020 | 08:54am EDT
KONG SUN HOLDINGS LIMITED
江 山 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(STOCK CODE:295)
SUMMARY OF ELECTRICITY GENERATION VOLUME
OF SOLAR POWER PLANTS FROM JANUARY TO JULY OF 2020
This announcement is made by Kong Sun Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', collectively with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') to keep the shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of the latest business development of the Group. The board of directors (the ''Directors'') of the Company (the ''Board'') announces that, according to the Company's preliminary operating statistics currently available, the solar power plants owned by the Group have generated electricity in an aggregate volume of approximately 1,137,729 megawatt-hour (''MWh'') from January to July of 2020, as compared with the aggregate volume of electricity generated from the corresponding power plants for the corresponding period last year in the amount of approximately 1,103,891 MWh. The total installed capacity of the Group was 1,278.8 megawatts as at 31 July 2020.
Set forth below further breakdown of the electricity generated by the solar power plants owned by the Group (by geographical locations).
Approximate
Aggregate Volume
Approximate
of Electricity
Aggregate Volume
Generated from
of Electricity
the Corresponding
Number of Solar
Generated
Power Plants
Power Plants
from January to
from January to
Province
as at 31 July 2020
July of 2020
July of 2019
(MWh)
(MWh)
Xinjiang
7
124,452
122,845
Gansu
6
180,857
181,496
Shaanxi
6
462,998
439,725
Inner Mongolia
1
10,625
11,696
Shanxi
1
15,876
18,714
Hebei
3
79,131
80,050
Henan
2
91,223
85,705
Shandong
2
31,864
34,048
Anhui
4
93,719
84,219
Jiangsu
-
2,548
2,026
Zhejiang
1
11,286
11,490
Hubei
1
16,676
16,570
Qinghai
1
16,474
15,307
Total
35
1,137,729
1,103,891
Note: The figures provided herein are subject to rounding adjustments and will be subject to other possible adjustments due to accounting procedures.
Shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company are hereby reminded that the information provided above merely represents the preliminary operating performance of the solar power plants beneficially owned by the Group for the period ended 31 July 2020 based on data currently available to the management, and is by no means a representation or a basis of reference or indication of the revenue or profit to be generated or derived by the Group or any financial performance of the Group for the period ended 31 July 2020 or for the year ended 31 December 2019. Accordingly, shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.
By order of the Board
Kong Sun Holdings Limited
Mr. Jin Yanbing
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 10 August 2020
As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, Mr. Jin Yanbing and Mr. Qin Hongfu, one non-executive Director, Mr. Jiang Hengwen, and three independent non-executive Directors, Mr. Lang Wangkai, Ms. Wang Fang and Ms. Wu Wennan.
