Kong Sun : SUMMARY OF ELECTRICITY GENERATION VOLUME OF SOLAR POWER PLANTS FROM JANUARY TO OCTOBER OF 2019

Shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company are hereby reminded that the information provided above merely represents the preliminary operating performance of the solar power plants beneficially owned by the Group for the period ended 31 October 2019 based on data currently available to the management, and is by no means a representation or a basis of reference or indication of the revenue or profit to be generated or derived by the Group or any financial performance of the Group for the period ended 31 October 2019 or for the year ended 31 December 2018. Accordingly, shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, Mr. Jin Yanbing and Mr. Deng Chengli, three non-executive Directors, Mr. Wu Tak Kong, Mr. Wang Ke and Mr. Jiang Hengwen, and four independent non-executive Directors, Mr. Miu Hon Kit, Mr. Chen Kin Shing, Ms. Wang Fang and Ms. Wu Wennan.