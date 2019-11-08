Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Kong Sun Holdings Limited    0295   HK0000120151

KONG SUN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0295)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kong Sun : SUMMARY OF ELECTRICITY GENERATION VOLUME OF SOLAR POWER PLANTS FROM JANUARY TO OCTOBER OF 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 09:50am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KONG SUN HOLDINGS LIMITED

江 山 股 有 限 公

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 295)

SUMMARY OF ELECTRICITY GENERATION VOLUME

OF SOLAR POWER PLANTS FROM JANUARY TO OCTOBER OF 2019

This announcement is made by Kong Sun Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', collectively with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') to keep the shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of the latest business development of the Group. The board of directors (the ''Directors'') of the Company (the ''Board'') announces that, according to the Company's preliminary operating statistics currently available, the solar power plants owned by the Group have generated electricity in an aggregate volume of approximately 1,921,009 megawatt-hour (''MWh'') from January to October of 2019, as compared with the aggregate volume of electricity generated for the corresponding period last year in the amount of approximately 1,912,754 MWh. The total installed capacity of the Group was 1,629.3 megawatts as at 31 October 2019.

- 1 -

Set forth below further breakdown of the electricity generated by the solar power plants owned by the Group (by geographical locations).

Approximate

Approximate

Approximate

Aggregate

Aggregate

Aggregate

Volume of

Volume of

Volume of

Number of Solar

Electricity

Electricity

Electricity

Power Plants

Generated from

Generated from

Generated for

as at

January to

January to

the Year Ended

31 October

October of

October of

31 December

Province

2019

2019

2018

2018

(MWh)

(MWh)

(MWh)

Xinjiang

11

251,188

261,258

301,593

Gansu

7

287,219

181,538

220,309

Shaanxi

8

737,836

724,822

825,317

Inner Mongolia

1

30,869

59,925

70,666

Shanxi

1

27,297

26,357

30,783

Hebei

4

125,446

121,882

139,325

Henan

2

120,595

126,100

141,685

Shandong

2

47,690

28,511

34,618

Anhui

5

140,081

137,744

154,205

Jiangsu

1

20,062

21,429

23,756

Zhejiang

1

80,482

120,447

132,490

Jiangxi

-

4,263

73,249

78,697

Hubei

1

26,343

27,702

30,536

Qinghai

1

21,638

1,790

6,084

Total

45

1,921,009

1,912,754

2,190,064

Note: The figures provided herein are subject to rounding adjustments and will be subject to other possible adjustments due to accounting procedures.

- 2 -

Shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company are hereby reminded that the information provided above merely represents the preliminary operating performance of the solar power plants beneficially owned by the Group for the period ended 31 October 2019 based on data currently available to the management, and is by no means a representation or a basis of reference or indication of the revenue or profit to be generated or derived by the Group or any financial performance of the Group for the period ended 31 October 2019 or for the year ended 31 December 2018. Accordingly, shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Kong Sun Holdings Limited

Mr. Jin Yanbing

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 8 November 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, Mr. Jin Yanbing and Mr. Deng Chengli, three non-executive Directors, Mr. Wu Tak Kong, Mr. Wang Ke and Mr. Jiang Hengwen, and four independent non-executive Directors, Mr. Miu Hon Kit, Mr. Chen Kin Shing, Ms. Wang Fang and Ms. Wu Wennan.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Kong Sun Holdings Limited published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 14:49:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KONG SUN HOLDINGS LIMITED
09:50aKONG SUN : Summary of electricity generation volume of solar power plants from j..
PU
10/09KONG SUN : Summary of electricity generation volume of solar power plants from j..
PU
05/08KONG SUN : to sell solar power plant at RMB413m
AQ
03/12KONG SUN : solar power plants generation up 2.8%
AQ
03/06KONG SUN : may sell equity interests of joint venture
AQ
02/15KONG SUN : Jan electricity generation volume up 24%
AQ
2018KONG SUN : 11-month electricity volume up 44%
AQ
2018KONG SUN : 10-month electricity generation up 49%
AQ
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 1 137 M
Chart KONG SUN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kong Sun Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONG SUN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,08  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yan Bing Jin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hong Fu Qin Chief Financial Officer
Hon Kit Miu Independent Non-Executive Director
Fang Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Cheng Li Deng Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONG SUN HOLDINGS LIMITED-33.33%145
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER CO., LTD.42.54%11 548
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.32.48%9 948
NORTHLAND POWER INC.19.40%3 590
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP19.63%3 132
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.30.81%2 979
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group