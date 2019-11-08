Kong Sun : SUMMARY OF ELECTRICITY GENERATION VOLUME OF SOLAR POWER PLANTS FROM JANUARY TO OCTOBER OF 2019
This announcement is made by Kong Sun Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', collectively with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') to keep the shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of the latest business development of the Group. The board of directors (the ''Directors'') of the Company (the ''Board'') announces that, according to the Company's preliminary operating statistics currently available, the solar power plants owned by the Group have generated electricity in an aggregate volume of approximately 1,921,009 megawatt-hour (''MWh'') from January to October of 2019, as compared with the aggregate volume of electricity generated for the corresponding period last year in the amount of approximately 1,912,754 MWh. The total installed capacity of the Group was 1,629.3 megawatts as at 31 October 2019.
Set forth below further breakdown of the electricity generated by the solar power plants owned by the Group (by geographical locations).
Approximate
Approximate
Approximate
Aggregate
Aggregate
Aggregate
Volume of
Volume of
Volume of
Number of Solar
Electricity
Electricity
Electricity
Power Plants
Generated from
Generated from
Generated for
as at
January to
January to
the Year Ended
31 October
October of
October of
31 December
Province
2019
2019
2018
2018
(MWh)
(MWh)
(MWh)
Xinjiang
11
251,188
261,258
301,593
Gansu
7
287,219
181,538
220,309
Shaanxi
8
737,836
724,822
825,317
Inner Mongolia
1
30,869
59,925
70,666
Shanxi
1
27,297
26,357
30,783
Hebei
4
125,446
121,882
139,325
Henan
2
120,595
126,100
141,685
Shandong
2
47,690
28,511
34,618
Anhui
5
140,081
137,744
154,205
Jiangsu
1
20,062
21,429
23,756
Zhejiang
1
80,482
120,447
132,490
Jiangxi
-
4,263
73,249
78,697
Hubei
1
26,343
27,702
30,536
Qinghai
1
21,638
1,790
6,084
Total
45
1,921,009
1,912,754
2,190,064
Note: The figures provided herein are subject to rounding adjustments and will be subject to other possible adjustments due to accounting procedures.
Shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company are hereby reminded that the information provided above merely represents the preliminary operating performance of the solar power plants beneficially owned by the Group for the period ended 31 October 2019 based on data currently available to the management, and is by no means a representation or a basis of reference or indication of the revenue or profit to be generated or derived by the Group or any financial performance of the Group for the period ended 31 October 2019 or for the year ended 31 December 2018. Accordingly, shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.
