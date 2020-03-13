Log in
Kongsberg Gruppen : Jotun and KONGSBERG partnership delivers innovative, proactive and sustainable fouling control

03/13/2020 | 02:59am EDT

Jotun and Kongsberg Maritime have joined forces to develop a game-changing proactive hull cleaning solution designed to provide full operational flexibility and an unbeatable environmental footprint. Called Jotun HullSkater, this new lean, green cleaning machine is part of Jotun Hull Skating Solutions. This is the first solution developed for proactive bio-fouling control on ships and offers the potential to reduce fuel costs by around US$3.6 million and CO2 emissions by 12.5% annually, on a typical vessel.

As Jotun's strategic partner on the HullSkater project since 2015, Kongsberg Maritime has contributed to the technology and know-how including development of secure remote control, cloud-based data storage, battery technology, acoustics and composite materials. HullSkater also uses KONGSBERG's global communications infrastructure and Kognifai cloud ecosystem, both of which contribute to its ability to abolish significant performance losses caused by fouling and negate the need for waste collection.

Already established as the market's leading marine robotics manufacturer, Kongsberg Maritime is responsible for the industrialisation and manufacturing of HullSkater, which will take place at a new facility located close to its Sensors & Robotics campus in Horten, Norway. HullSkater will be supported by extended performance and service level guarantees, with global technical support from Jotun and Kongsberg Maritime.

Alfie Ong, Vice President, Jotun Marine Coatings, said: 'Kongsberg Maritime's expertise in subsea robotics, remote communications and data management, allied with their dedication to sustainability, made them a perfect fit to partner with us in the development of HullSkater. Together, we have devised a truly innovative solution, which we believe will revolutionise the shipping industry, moving away from traditional, reactive methods of managing fouling to a proactive approach which will ensure that vessels are always operating efficiently and sustainably.'

HullSkater can inspect a 10,000m2 hull in approximately two hours. As a permanent member of crew, it is always on station, ready to clean all known fouling from the hull, which if left to accumulate causes increased drag leading to extra fuel consumption and emissions to air (GHG and CO2).

Egil Haugsdal, President, Kongsberg Maritime, commented: 'We are delighted to offer our 70 years of underwater technology experience as partner with Jotun to develop a solution that can help customers make their businesses safer, more sustainable and more efficient. Conserving our ocean environment and enabling sustainable marine operations is a priority for KONGSBERG, and HullSkater offers a uniquely proactive way to solve the difficult problem of fouling growth.'

Visit www.jotunhullskater.comto find out more about the revolutionary Jotun Hull Skating Solutions.

Your browser doesn't support HTML5 video. Here is a link to the video instead.

Two industry leaders joining forces

Jotun and Kongsberg Maritime have joined forces to develop a game-changing proactive hull cleaning solution designed to provide full operational flexibility and an unbeatable environmental footprint.

Read more
For more information contact:
Gunvor Hatling Midtbø
Vice President, Communications
+47 99 21 42 09

Disclaimer

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 06:57:10 UTC
