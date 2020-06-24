Kongsberg Gruppen : Maritime and Incat shake hands on inaugural contract for delivery of large-size waterjets

Log in
06/24/2020 | 10:26am EDT

The scope of supply for the Incat newbuild currently designated 'Hull 097' exemplifies KM's attention to detail while also demonstrating the company's willingness to carry out bespoke modifications to suit clients' requirements. In addition to four Kongsberg Kamewa S90-4 waterjets, the delivery will include a touch screen remote control system incorporating a CanMan Touch joystick, enabling the ship to be manoeuvred remotely from the bridge. KM's standard two-tiller configuration for both the centre helm seat and navigator's seat will be adapted in this instance to a single centre helm tiller.

KM will also be providing a separate aft-facing console comprising two touch screens, one Polar joystick with heading knob, two backup panels incorporating clutch in/clutch out buttons and one analogue steering and bucket position gauge per jet.

This landmark order represents a coming together of two enormously influential brands within the maritime industry. Kongsberg Kamewa - which has its roots in Sweden in the 1880s - delivered its first waterjets 40 years ago and has now produced more than 10,000 of these propulsion systems, including the largest and most efficient waterjets available on the market. Kongsberg Kamewa's extensive waterjet range is now developed and fabricated from KM's world-class Hydrodynamic Research Centre, just outside Kristinehamn in Sweden, and from a new Product Centre in Kokkola, Finland.

The Incat group, meanwhile, owes its success to the ingenuity and drive of the visionary fast-ferry designer and builder Robert Clifford. As the founder of the Sullivan's Cove Ferry Company, Clifford initially made a name for himself when SCFC's vessels transported more than nine million passengers in two years across the Derwent River in Hobart in the wake of the 1975 collapse of the Tasman Bridge. With Incat, Clifford and his team have spearheaded the development of high-speed, high-tech, wave-piercing catamarans, scooping up numerous design awards and setting speed records for Atlantic crossings. In addition, the latest Incat design is further enhanced with the highly efficient Kongsberg Generation 4 waterjets featuring a new light weight reversing bucket that reduces installed weight by around 2,000 kg.

'The new contract is a testament to the quality and reputation of our waterjets, and significantly increases our market share in this segment,' says Richard Dreverman, Sales Manager Australia, Kongsberg Maritime. 'We hope and trust that our input will assist this catamaran ferry to set a new standard in manoeuvrability, passenger comfort and fuel efficiency.'

'Ease of installation, specification flexibility and full customer support also contributed majorly to our decision to award this contract to Kongsberg Maritime,' adds Guy Doyle, Senior Project Manager, Incat. 'It's very important to us that we can implement cost-effective, environmentally-responsible waterjet solutions which simultaneously provide the smoothest and most unobtrusive passenger experience, so we're looking forward to working closely with KONGSBERG on this project.'

For further information, please contact:
Gunvor Hatling Midtbø
Vice President, Communications
+47 99 21 42 09

Disclaimer

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA published this content on 24 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2020 14:23:39 UTC
