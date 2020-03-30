Log in
Kongsberg Gruppen : Maritime offer remote training, e-Learning and assessment, with vessel-specific software

03/30/2020 | 04:28am EDT

Kongsberg Maritime is delighted to announce an integrated strategy to deliver remote, targeted training for its customers. Providing this service through digital platforms reduces travel, cost, time away from home and climate footprint. Three products - Remote Training, e-Learning and K-CAT (KONGSBERG Competence Assessment Tool) - combine to ensure that vessel crews can fully benefit from KONGSBERG's expertise from the convenience and safety of their homes or offices.

Remote Training is delivered through established virtual classrooms and online training tools. The virtual/digital training environment allows remote students to learn using their own vessel's software, assisted live by a qualified instructor. Many of KONGSBERG's tried-and-tested classroom courses can be delivered in this way, using cloud-based virtual machines to provide each student with access to a Human-Machine Interface and allow them to operate real Dynamic Positioning (K-Pos), Automation (K-Chief 700) and Navigation (K-Bridge) software from any location. This ability to carry out practical tasks gives the participant hands-on experience as a basis for safe and sustainable operation. All that is required for students and instructors to take part is a PC or Mac, preferably with two monitors and a headset.

Remote Training can be delivered as a generic course or customised for each customer, with vessel-specific software. The virtual classroom includes tools to ensure learning objectives are understood by the participant, such as breakout rooms for one-to-one lessons or group work, facilitating discussions and helping contribute to the learning outcomes.

E-Learning - which is now available for K-Chief 600 in addition to KONGSBERG's well-established ECDIS course - delivers an interactive learning experience without the instructor, allowing the student to complete the course at their convenience. E-Learning typically comprises a combination of theoretical lessons, practical tasks and summative tests after every topic, qualifying the student to sign up for a final online assessment.

Online assessment is carried out via the KONGSBERG Competence Assessment Tool (K-CAT). Usage includes verification of crews' competence, pre-employment assessments and more - for example, to verify a potential employee's knowledge of a subject prior to hiring them. K-CAT also offers a portfolio of competence assessments that measure key competencies from two perspectives: system understanding/utilisation of the DP system and practical skills of DP Operators. Compliant with the Continuous Professional Development layout from the IMCA M 117 and DNV-GL standards, K-CAT can be accessed from all smart devices and computers with internet connection, or used offline when suitably configured.

Aiming to help ship owners safeguard and verify the development and retention of their crews' skills, K-CAT now offers competence assessments for key DP personnel, with additional offerings expected in the near future.

Explore
For further information, please contact:
Gunvor Hatling Midtbø
Vice President, Communications
+47 99 21 42 09

Disclaimer

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 08:27:00 UTC
