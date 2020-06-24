Kongsberg Gruppen : Turkish shipowners and operators Güngen invest in KONGSBERG simulators for crew training in sustainable cargo handling

Log in
06/24/2020 | 10:26am EDT

The K-Sim Cargo simulator model replicates a modern Suezmax crude-oil tanker, reflecting the layout and specification of Güngen's own vessels. Operating in tandem with the K-Chief 600, the integrated system will be used by Güngen to optimize the company's routines for cargo handling as well as training, testing and verifying the competence of the firm's crew.

Upon delivery, the high-performance simulator system will have the same number and correct volumes of cargo/ballast tanks as Güngen's real crude-oil tankers, while all pumps and pipelines will have the same characteristics. Inert gas and cargo heating system representations will also be included. All simulated equipment and functionality will provide a very similar response to the crew as they will experience when using the real systems after they come on board. In addition to the K-Chief 600 interface, the simulator model will also contain a ballast water treatment control system.

The simulator system will be installed at the shipowners' office. New employees will undergo internal simulator training before signing on to the company's vessels, and the training will reduce the overlap time needed on board when new employees sign on.

'We have had a very positive experience in training crews on simulators integrated with the same equipment as is found on board our tankers,' says Capt. Tugrul Vural, responsible for managing Güngen's training center. 'Back in 2008, we bought a KONGSBERG simulator integrated with KONGSBERG's K-Chief 500 to train our crews and improve our routines. Since this approach has been hugely successful, it was natural for us to come back to KONGSBERG when we needed a new type of cargo simulator model with an interface to the latest K-Chief 600.'

'Güngen is a company with high ambitions when it comes to setting and applying the International Standards of Liquid Cargo Transportation,' adds Tone-Merete Hansen, Sr. Vice President, Kongsberg Digital. 'We are pleased to be able to deliver simulators which are specifically adapted to Güngen's training and verification needs, and are confident that our simulator systems will continue to help in improving the safety and sustainability of the company's shipping business.'

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA published this content on 18 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2020 14:23:39 UTC
