Konica Minolta : Announces Director Candidates and Executive Changes

Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) announced director candidates to be proposed at its Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June 2019.

(The * indicates new appointment. )

Chairman of the Board Masatoshi Matsuzaki Director Shoei Yamana (President and CEO, Representative Executive Officer) Outside Director Kimikazu Noumi (Executive Advisor of J-Will Corporation Ltd.) Outside Director Takashi Hatchoji (Former Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Executive Officer of Hitachi, Ltd.) Outside Director Taketsugu Fujiwara (Counsellor of Asahi Kasei Corporation) Outside Director Chikatomo Hodo (Senior Corporate Advisor of Accenture Japan Ltd.) Outside Director * Sakie T. Fukushima (President & Representative Director of G&S Global Advisors Inc.) Director Toyotsugu Itoh Director * Hiroyuki Suzuki Director Seiji Hatano (Senior Executive Officer) Director Toshimitsu Taiko (Senior Executive Officer) Director * Masafumi Uchida (Senior Executive Officer)

[Retiring Director]

Hiroshi Tomono (currently Outside Director), Ken Shiomi and Kunihiro Koshizuka will retire as directors at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June 2019.

Konica Minolta announced the following executive changes effective as of April 1, 2019

(The * indicates new appointment.)

President and CEO,

Representative Executive Officer Shoei Yamana Senior Vice President and Executive Officer Kiyotaka Fujii Senior Executive Officer Tsukasa Wakashima Senior Executive Officer Kunihiro Koshizuka Senior Executive Officer Seiji Hatano Senior Executive Officer Noriyasu Kuzuhara Senior Executive Officer Yuji Ichimura Senior Executive Officer Masafumi Uchida Senior Executive Officer Toshimitsu Taiko Senior Executive Officer Ikuo Nakagawa Senior Executive Officer Kazuyoshi Hata Executive Officer Ken Osuga Executive Officer Hiroyuki Suzuki Executive Officer Atsuo Takemoto Executive Officer Hajime Takei Executive Officer Richard K. Taylor Executive Officer Takaji Ito Executive Officer Toshiya Eguchi Executive Officer Koji Sugie Executive Officer Tetsuya Matsueda Executive Officer Kazumi Atago Executive Officer Hitoshi Kamezawa Executive Officer Toru Hasegawa Executive Officer Jean-Claude Cornillet Executive Officer * Keiji Okamoto Executive Officer * Yoshihiko Hirota

[Note]

Kunihiro Koshizuka (Senior Executive Officer) and Hiroyuki Suzuki will retire as executive officers on the date of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June 2019.

(The * indicates new appointment, effective as of April 1, 2019.)