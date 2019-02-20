Konica Minolta : Awarded RobecoSAM Gold Class, for Two Consecutive Years

February 20, 2019

Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) was awarded Gold Class by RobecoSAM, which is headquartered in Switzerland and the world's leading research and rating company in the ESG investment field, for two consecutive years. Among Japanese companies, only 5 companies received this prestigious title.

Among all the companies in the Computers & Peripherals and Office Electronics sector, Konica Minolta has been ranked first in the environmental dimension for five consecutive years and in the social dimension for the first time, and received the highest score in total, which earned the company the prestigious title of Industry Leader for the second consecutive year.

In the economic dimension, Konica Minolta was also given the highest scores in its sector in the categories of Materiality, Risk & Crisis Management, Customer Relationship Management, Tax Strategy, Innovation Management, and Privacy Protection out of 10 categories.

Furthermore, Konica Minolta is the only company in this sector that was awarded Gold Class. We believe that this result reflects the fact that Konica Minolta has been successfully addressing the six issues of materiality in its CSR activities.

Konica Minolta has identified the following six issues of materiality that need to be given priority in its CSR activities:

Environment

Social innovation

Customer satisfaction and product safety

Responsible supply chain

Human capital

Diversity

Konica Minolta is determined to promote group-wide efforts globally to address these issues of materiality with the aim of helping to solve global environmental issues, improving quality of life and eventually achieving the sustainable development goals (SDGs) by 2030.