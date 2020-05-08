Log in
Konica Minolta : Financial Results for FY ending March 31, 2020

05/08/2020 | 03:44am EDT
1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2019 (From April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019) (1) Consolidated results of operations (Percentage figures represent changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year.)
Six months ended Revenue Operating profit Profit before tax
Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen %
September 30, 2019 497,488 -3.8 5,433 -84.3 1,561 -95.3
September 30, 2018 517,087 5.9 34,605 69.1 33,157 74.0
Six months ended Profit for the period Profit attributable to
owners of the Company 		Total comprehensive
income
Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen %
September 30, 2019 11 -100.0 106 -99.5 (22,725) -
September 30, 2018 23,268 72.2 23,334 72.6 39,703 39.9
Six months ended Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share
Yen Yen
September 30, 2019 0.21 0.21
September 30, 2018 47.18 47.03

(Note)Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are calculated based on the profit attributable to owners of the Company.

(2) Consolidated financial position
As of Total assets Total equity Equity attributable to owners of the Company Equity ratio attributable to owners of the Company
Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen %
September 30, 2019 1,276,123 536,707 526,918 41.3
March 31, 2019 1,218,986 565,983 555,689 45.6
2. Dividends per share
End of the three-month period End of the six-month period End of the nine-month period End of the year Total
Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen
Fiscal Year ended
March 31, 2019 		- 15.00 - 15.00 30.00
Fiscal Year ending
March 31, 2020 		- 15.00
Fiscal Year ending
March 31, 2020 (forecast) 		- 15.00 30.00

(Note)Changes from the latest dividend forecasts: None

3. Consolidated forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) (Percentage figures represent changes from the previous fiscal year.)
Fiscal year ending Revenue Operating profit Profit attributable to
owners of the Company 		Basic earnings
per share
Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen
March 31,
2020 		1,045,000 -1.3 20,000 -68.0 7,500 -82.0 15.16

(Note)Changes from the latest consolidated forecasts: Yes

■ Notes
  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries for the six months ended September 30, 2019 (changes in the scope of consolidation): None
  2. Changes in accounting policies or changes in accounting estimates
    • a. Changes in accounting policies required by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS):Yes
    • b. Changes in accounting policies other than the above a.:None
    • c. Changes in accounting estimates:None
  3. Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
    • a. Number of issued and outstanding shares (including treasury shares)
      As of September 30, 2019: 502,664,337 shares
      As of March 31, 2019: 502,664,337 shares
    • b. Number of treasury shares
      As of September 30, 2019: 7,839,901 shares
      As of March 31, 2019: 8,008,984 shares
    • c.Average number of issued and outstanding shares during the period
      The six months ended September 30, 2019: 494,735,526 shares
      The six months ended September 30, 2018: 494,534,363 shares

    (Note)Konica Minolta, Inc. (the "Company") has established the Board Incentive Plan trust in which beneficiaries include Directors, Executive Officers, Group Executives, and Technology Fellows. The shares owned by the trust account relating to this trust are accounted for as treasury shares (1,184,094 shares as of September 30, 2019, and 1,250,538 shares as of March 31, 2019).

■ This summary of quarterly consolidated financial results falls outside the scope of quarterly review procedures to be performed by certified public accountants or an audit firm. ■ Explanation concerning the appropriate use of the forecasts for results of operations and other special matters

(Note on the forecasts for the consolidated financial results)

The forecasts for results of operations in this report are based on information currently available to the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group"), and assumptions determined to be reasonable, and are not intended to assure achievement of the Group's operations. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors. For further details of the assumptions and other factors considered by the Company in preparing the forecasts above, refer to "1. QUALITATIVE INFORMATION ON FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019, (3) Explanation Regarding the Forecasts for the Consolidated Financial Results" in the attached Supplementary Information on page 9.

Supplementary information for the quarterly financial results and briefing on the quarterly financial results

The Company will hold a briefing on the quarterly financial results for institutional investors on Friday, November 1, 2019. The proceedings and details of the briefing, along with the supplementary information on the quarterly financial results to be presented at the briefing, will be posted on the website of the Group soon after the briefing.

Disclaimer

Konica Minolta Inc. published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 07:43:02 UTC
