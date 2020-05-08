Konica Minolta : Financial Results for FY ending March 31, 2020
05/08/2020
1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2019 (From April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)
(1) Consolidated results of operations
(Percentage figures represent changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year.)
Six months ended
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
September 30, 2019
497,488
-3.8
5,433
-84.3
1,561
-95.3
September 30, 2018
517,087
5.9
34,605
69.1
33,157
74.0
Six months ended
Profit for the period
Profit attributable to
owners of the Company
Total comprehensive
income
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
September 30, 2019
11
-100.0
106
-99.5
(22,725)
-
September 30, 2018
23,268
72.2
23,334
72.6
39,703
39.9
Six months ended
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
September 30, 2019
0.21
0.21
September 30, 2018
47.18
47.03
(Note)Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are calculated based on the profit attributable to owners of the Company.
(2) Consolidated financial position
As of
Total assets
Total equity
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
Equity ratio attributable to owners of the Company
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
September 30, 2019
1,276,123
536,707
526,918
41.3
March 31, 2019
1,218,986
565,983
555,689
45.6
2. Dividends per share
End of the three-month period
End of the six-month period
End of the nine-month period
End of the year
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal Year ended
March 31, 2019
-
15.00
-
15.00
30.00
Fiscal Year ending
March 31, 2020
-
15.00
Fiscal Year ending
March 31, 2020 (forecast)
-
15.00
30.00
(Note)Changes from the latest dividend forecasts: None
3. Consolidated forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
(Percentage figures represent changes from the previous fiscal year.)
Fiscal year ending
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit attributable to
owners of the Company
Basic earnings
per share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
March 31,
2020
1,045,000
-1.3
20,000
-68.0
7,500
-82.0
15.16
(Note)Changes from the latest consolidated forecasts: Yes
■ Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries for the six months ended September 30, 2019 (changes in the scope of consolidation): None
Changes in accounting policies or changes in accounting estimates
a. Changes in accounting policies required by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS):Yes
b. Changes in accounting policies other than the above a.:None
c. Changes in accounting estimates:None
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
a. Number of issued and outstanding shares (including treasury shares)
As of September 30, 2019: 502,664,337 shares
As of March 31, 2019: 502,664,337 shares
b. Number of treasury shares
As of September 30, 2019: 7,839,901 shares
As of March 31, 2019: 8,008,984 shares
c.Average number of issued and outstanding shares during the period
The six months ended September 30, 2019: 494,735,526 shares
The six months ended September 30, 2018: 494,534,363 shares
(Note)Konica Minolta, Inc. (the "Company") has established the Board Incentive Plan trust in which beneficiaries include Directors, Executive Officers, Group Executives, and Technology Fellows. The shares owned by the trust account relating to this trust are accounted for as treasury shares (1,184,094 shares as of September 30, 2019, and 1,250,538 shares as of March 31, 2019).
■ This summary of quarterly consolidated financial results falls outside the scope of quarterly review procedures to be performed by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
■ Explanation concerning the appropriate use of the forecasts for results of operations and other special matters
(Note on the forecasts for the consolidated financial results)
Supplementary information for the quarterly financial results and briefing on the quarterly financial results
The Company will hold a briefing on the quarterly financial results for institutional investors on Friday, November 1, 2019. The proceedings and details of the briefing, along with the supplementary information on the quarterly financial results to be presented at the briefing, will be posted on the website of the Group soon after the briefing.