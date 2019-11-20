Konica Minolta : Invicro's Software Leadership Team Expands with Two New Executives

Invicro LLC, a Konica Minolta Company, today announced the expansion of their Software leadership team with the hiring of Mr. Chris Fuller, Vice President of Software and Mr. Timothy Moran as Senior Director of Product Management. Invicro is a global provider of imaging biomarkers, core lab services, advanced analytics and software solutions for drug discovery and development.

Backed by more than 20 years of software consulting and engineering management, Mr. Fuller will lead Invicro’s operations for its Software business unit with a focus on scaling capacity, enhancing the product roadmap and delivering process excellence, all to better accommodate customer needs. “Invicro has developed two industry-leading software products, iPACS® and VivoQuant®, that significantly help sponsors become more efficient and accelerate their research studies,” stated Mr. Fuller. “I’m excited to join such a forward-thinking team, as we scale resources and solutions to meet new market demands and opportunities.”

Mr. Moran brings over 15 years of life science product management and product marketing experience to Invicro. Mr. Moran will lead efforts to enhance Invicro’s software products and solutions to help accommodate their pharma and biotech sponsors’ data and imaging needs. “I am excited to leverage my knowledge and experience to offer pharma customers advanced software solutions on an enterprise level,” said Mr. Moran. “The tools Invicro have built and continue to develop are well positioned to support amazing advances in healthcare.”

“Chris and Tim will be a significant addition and value-add to our Software leadership team,” said Dr. Christian Lackas, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Invicro. “They both join Invicro with a wealth of experience in developing and implementing digital platforms and technologies that will greatly contribute and support the life changing research of our pharma and biotech sponsors.”

Previously, Mr. Fuller was Vice President of Technology at Westum, where he led a global team of engineers to provide e-commerce development for enterprise clients worldwide, and prior to that managed professional services at Brightcove as Vice President of Global Solutions. Mr. Fuller holds a Bachelor of Arts in Music and a BA in English from Berklee College of Music and Boston College, respectively.

Prior to Invicro, Mr. Moran was Director, Product Manager/Product Marketing at Dassault Systemes BIOVIA (Accelrys) focusing in areas of imaging, next generation sequencing, machine learning and enterprise software development. Mr. Moran holds a Bachelor of Science in microbiology and molecular genetics from UCLA, and a Master of Business Administration with a focus on Healthcare and Pharma IT from UC Irvine.

About Invicro

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Invicro was founded in 2008 with the mission of improving the role and function of imaging in translational drug discovery and development across all therapeutic areas. Today, Invicro’s multi-disciplinary team provides solutions to pharmaceutical and biotech companies across all stages of the drug development pipeline (Phase 0-IV), all imaging modalities and all therapeutic areas, including neurology, oncology, cardiology, and pulmonary. Invicro’s quantitative biomarker services, advanced analytics and AI tools, and clinical operational services are backed by Invicro’s industry-leading software informatics platforms, VivoQuant® and iPACS®.

As part of the Konica Minolta precision medicine organization and with their sister company Ambry Genetics, Invicro develops and leverages the latest approaches in quantitative biomarkers including imaging, quantitative pathology and genomics. For more information, visit www.invicro.com.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) is a global digital technology company with core strengths in imaging and data analysis, optics, materials, and nano-fabrication. Through innovation, Konica Minolta creates products and digital solutions for the betterment of business and society—today and for generations to come. Across its Business Technologies, Healthcare, and Industrial-facing businesses, the company aspires to be an Integral Value Provider that applies the full range of its expertise to offer comprehensive solutions to the customer’s most pressing problems, works with the partners to ensure the solutions are sustainable, anticipates and addresses tomorrow’s issues, and tailors each solution to meet the unique and specific needs of its valued customers. Leveraging these capabilities, Konica Minolta contributes to productivity improvement and workflow change for its customers and provides leading-edge service solutions in the IoT era. Headquartered in Tokyo and with operations in more than 50 countries, Konica Minolta has more than 43,000 employees serving approximately two million customers in over 150 countries. Konica Minolta is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, (TSE4902). For further information, visit: https://www.konicaminolta.com/

