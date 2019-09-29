Konica Minolta : Listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for Eight Consecutive Years

1. Creating new values based on the concept of 'B to B to P for P'
While Konica Minolta has been creating new values to promote B to B operation, the beneficiaries of such values are professionals working in its client companies. Konica Minolta believes that supporting workflow reforms at the places where these professionals work will help improve productivity and quality of work, and thus contribute to making the lives of end users more convenient and efficient, and eventually accelerate the evolution of society.
To promote business activities based on this concept, it is necessary to first gain an insight into challenges implicit in society and then develop strategies through the backward planning approach. The SDGs are critical to this approach. The entire Konica Minolta Group is working to become a digital company with insight into implicit challenges to create new values that will help society achieve the SDGs.
About DJSI World
The DJSI World is the first global index to track the financial performance of the leading sustainability-driven companies worldwide and is provided by RobecoSAM, the Switzerland-based sustainability investment company, and S&P Dow Jones Indices in the U.S. It assesses corporate sustainability from economic, environmental and social developments. The index is highly recognized among global institutional investors who take a close look at ESG management and sustainability. In the annual review of the 2,500 largest companies, 318 companies have been listed on the DJSI World and, within the list, 33 are Japanese companies including Konica Minolta.
