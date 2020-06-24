Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Konica Minolta : Notice on Konica Minolta's Response to COVID-19

06/24/2020 | 10:26am EDT

The Konica Minolta Group, while complying with the directives and regulations of each country, places top priority on ensuring the health and safety of the group's employees and their families, and continues to make every effort to prevent the spread of infection and to ensure that the provision of products and services to society and its customers is not hindered. The Group's policy is:

  • Ensure the health and safety of Group employees and their families as top priority
  • Consider the impact on society and prevent as many people as possible from becoming infectious
  • Make maximum effort to continuously provide the services and products required by society and customers
  • Maintain management base and work on business continuity plan (BCP)


In the midst of the state of emergency declaration in Japan, lockdowns and sheltering in place in many countries, the Group has continued its efforts to give full consideration to the health and safety of the employees based on the instructions and requests of each country's government. At each of its global business bases, many employees work from home to handle operations that can be performed remotely. For jobs that need on-site hands-on work, such as product shipments, installation of machines, and maintenance, employees are dispatched to the work site, accommodating the customer's needs and requirements.



Response for Employees

  • Promoting remote work for employees and enhancing in-depth IT support so that their performance gets higher at home
  • Setting action guidelines to prevent infection, and thoroughly implementing actions in offices (ventilation of rooms, placement of seats with a small number of seats, frequent hand washing and wearing of masks during work, etc.)
  • Providing mental health care, such as the establishment of a consultation service, for employees' mental health risks caused by ongoing remote work at home, such as communication between employees and changes in lifestyles.
  • Based on the results of the employees survey on remote work, each business unit works on countermeasures, and strengthens creative skills and capabilities in the working-from-home environments.


As shown in the Company's financial results announcement on May 26, Konica Minolta has been addressing the following as its priority policies for the current fiscal year.

  1. Sustainable improvement and strengthening of profitability
  2. Securing liquidity
  3. Comprehensive reduction of fixed costs
  4. Improve capital productivity
  5. Transforming organizational structure

In response to requests from state governments in the U.S. and others, the Group is capable of using its in-house laboratory and RNA testing techniques to provide COVID-19 for PCR/antibody testing through contracts for companies, employers and healthcare professionals while supporting clinical trials for pharmaceutical companies in search of drugs. In Japan and overseas, in addition to supporting the solution of social challenges, such as the provision of temperature screening solutions with thermal cameras using AI analysis, the Group is accelerating its efforts to provide values that lead to 'medical practice,' 'transformation of work styles,' and 'human-centered safety and security' with insight into the post-COVID-19 era.



We will swiftly implement the necessary measures while keeping a close watch on future trends.

Disclaimer

Konica Minolta Inc. published this content on 24 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2020 14:23:38 UTC
