KONICA MINOLTA INC (4902)
News 
News

Konica Minolta : Notice regarding completion of the transfer of non-current assets (follow-up)

12/25/2018 | 07:15am CET

December 25, 2018

To whom it may concern,

Company Name: Konica Minolta, Inc.
Representative: Shoei Yamana, President and CEO
Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo (First Section)
Local Securities Code Number: 4902
Contact: Mami Iwamoto, General Manager, Corporate Branding Division
Tel: (81) 3-6250-2100

Konica Minolta, Inc. (the 'Company') announces that as of today, December 25, 2018, it has completed the transfer of the assets announced in the 'Notice regarding the transfer of non-current assets' released on June 27, 2018, and the schedule of transfer has been changed as follows.

The Company has completed the transfer of the remaining part of the assets of Tokyo Site (Hachioji) - Land, which was initially scheduled in March 2019.
The transfer of the assets will not cause relocation of the offices of Konica Minolta Group (the 'Group') located on the transferred land because of the lease agreement with the transferee that allows the Group to continue using the assets.



Details and locations of the assets Gain on transfer Current state
Land 93,014.25 m2 13.9 billion yen Tokyo Site (Hachioji) - Land
Locations 2970-1 Ishikawa-machi, Hachioji-shi, Tokyo,
2970-9 Ishikawa-machi, Hachioji-shi, Tokyo, and
2970-10 Ishikawa-machi, Hachioji-shi, Tokyo

Note:There are no changes in the transferred assets from the previously disclosed information. The transfer of the assets located at 2970-1 Ishikawa-machi, Hachioji-shi, Tokyo, and at 2970-9 Ishikawa-machi, Hachioji-shi, Tokyo, has been completed, and a gain on transfer of 8.6 billion yen was recorded for the six months ended September 30, 2018. The Company refrains from disclosing the transfer price and book value due to confidentiality obligations to the transferee.



The preparation for the transfer of the assets was complete earlier than the scheduled transfer date.



There are no relevant changes to the previously disclosed information.



(1) Date of decision made by the representative executive officer June 27, 2018
(2) Date of conclusion of the agreement June 27, 2018
(3) Delivery date June 28, 2018
(transfer completed) 		2970-9 Ishikawa-machi, Hachioji-shi, Tokyo,
September 27, 2018
(transfer completed) 		2970-1 Ishikawa-machi, Hachioji-shi, Tokyo,
December 25, 2018
(transfer completed on this date) 		2970-10 Ishikawa-machi, Hachioji-shi, Tokyo,


The transfer of the assets above is expected to result in recording of a gain on sale of non-current assets of 5.3 billion yen for the nine months ending December 31, 2018. As to the effects on the results of operations for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, the transfer of the assets does not cause changes in the 'Consolidated forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019' released on October 30, 2018.



Disclaimer

Konica Minolta Inc. published this content on 25 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2018 06:14:05 UTC
