Konica Minolta : Wins China's Design Intelligent Award 2019 for the Cosmo Leap Σ, an Optical Planetarium, and Monicia, a Self-Monitoring Tool

09/25/2019 | 09:13pm EDT

Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce that the company has been awarded Honorable Mention in China's Design Intelligent Award (DIA) 2019 for the Cosmo Leap Σ, an optical planetarium, and Monicia, a self-monitoring tool. The awards ceremony was held on September 20, 2019 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China.

DIA is China's first international design award established in 2015, organized by the China Academy of Art and DIA Committee and supported by the Zhejiang provincial government. Winners are selected by juries from various parts of the world, including Japan, Europe and the U.S. In 2019, 217 entries won awards out of 7,280 entries from 36 countries and regions.

Disclaimer

Konica Minolta Inc. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 01:12:01 UTC
