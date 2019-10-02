Konica Minolta : Wins Good Design Award 2019 for Four Products

This next-generation A3 color MFP series was launched as the bizhub i-series to help corporate customers digitally transform the workplace and support IT services in the office. With its intuitive and ease-of-use operation panel, and the ability to support more advanced IT security, the series helps customers change their work style and enhance the efficiency of IT environment.

For more information:

https://www.konicaminolta.sg/business/product/bizhub-c360i-c300i-c250i/

This A4 color MFP series was developed as the bizhub i-series by changing the entire range of predecessor MFP models. The series features an intuitive and ease-of-use operation panel, and enhanced cloud connectivity that facilitates access to advanced IT services.

Despite its light weight of only 660g and compact body, the CM-26dG can measure color and gloss at the same time. It is used mainly at production sites that manufacture interior parts for automobiles and exterior parts for smartphones and tablets, helping to increase efficiency and reduce manpower in measuring huge numbers of samples, thereby enabling corporate customers to drastically streamline the inspection process.

For more information (news release):

https://www.konicaminolta.com/global/newsroom/2019/0219-01-01.html

Konica Minolta Planetaria Tokyo has Japan's first twin domed permanent facilities, Planetarium Dome Theater and Multipurpose Digital Dome Theater, where visitors can enjoy a brand-new experience of viewing the starry skies. There are also a virtual reality attraction, café and gift shop, which together constitute an exciting entertainment space.

For more information:

https://planetarium.konicaminolta.jp/planetariatokyo/foreigner/