Konica Minolta : Wins Red Dot Award 2019, a Globally Prestigious Design Award, for the Cosmo Leap Σ, and the CA-410

Features of the Design
Designed optimally for professional use, this optical device can be used in various measuring environments, and has an excellent texture and robustness.
The CA-410 is an optical measuring device that can quickly measure the performance of TV and smartphone displays at their production sites. This high-accuracy measurement system can measure high dynamic range (HDR) displays, including organic EL TV sets and high-brightness LCD monitors, from ultra-low brightness to high brightness. It serves as a new reference in the industry.
Disclaimer
