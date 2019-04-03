Log in
Konica Minolta : Wins Red Dot Award 2019, a Globally Prestigious Design Award, for the Cosmo Leap Σ, and the CA-410

0
04/03/2019 | 12:02am EDT

Features of the Design

Designed optimally for professional use, this optical device can be used in various measuring environments, and has an excellent texture and robustness.

The CA-410 is an optical measuring device that can quickly measure the performance of TV and smartphone displays at their production sites. This high-accuracy measurement system can measure high dynamic range (HDR) displays, including organic EL TV sets and high-brightness LCD monitors, from ultra-low brightness to high brightness. It serves as a new reference in the industry.

Disclaimer

Konica Minolta Inc. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 04:01:04 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 072 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 41 570 M
Debt 2019 105 B
Yield 2019 2,70%
P/E ratio 2019 13,20
P/E ratio 2020 13,63
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
Capitalization 558 B
Chart KONICA MINOLTA INC
Duration : Period :
Konica Minolta Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONICA MINOLTA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 1 125  JPY
Spread / Average Target 1,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shoei Yamana President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Masatoshi Matsuzaki Chairman
Seiji Hatano Director, Head-Accounting & Finance
Kunihiro Koshizuka Director & Head-Technology
Hiroshi Tomono Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONICA MINOLTA INC14.88%4 936
CANON INC12.17%38 646
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP21.44%23 362
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION15.72%6 109
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD35.63%4 843
DATALOGIC SPA2.65%1 364
