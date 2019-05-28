Log in
Konica Minolta : Works with Sapporo Municipal Government to Streamline Administrative Tasks

05/28/2019 | 12:29am EDT

Tokyo (May 28, 2019)- Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) has entered into a partnership agreement with the Sapporo Municipal Government to work together on streamlining administrative tasks and enhancing work efficiency. Under this agreement, Konica Minolta will collaborate with the Sapporo Municipal Government to address problems caused by the decrease in population and the super-aging of society, which affect all local governments in Japan. The company will assist the municipal government in implementing administrative reforms and enhancing civil services by leveraging know-how gained through its business experience and proposing measures to improve workflows by visualizing administrative tasks.

Purpose of the Partnership Agreement

In Japan, the elderly population is projected to peak in 2040. The rapid birthrate decline and aging and the consequent shrinking population have resulted in a shortage of workers, making it increasingly difficult for local governments to maintain and enhance the level of civil services.

Konica Minolta has a track record of successfully carrying out workstyle reforms and improving productivity by introducing cutting-edge technologies and innovations and switching its core business. To be specific, the company has improved manpower productivity by employing an effective knowledge-sharing system and RPA* and created an environment that enables all its members to work remotely.

Leveraging the know-how gained from its experience in drastically transforming business processes by introducing IoT throughout the company, Konica Minolta will work closely with the Sapporo Municipal Government to make administrative tasks visible and accelerate the government's effort to improve administrative services and productivity. Konica Minolta is also ready to work with the Sapporo Municipal Government in conducting demonstration experiments to verify the effectiveness of new service solutions in streamlining administrative tasks. Konica Minolta is determined to create new businesses and contribute to local prosperity by making effective use of the data that will be collected through this partnership with the Sapporo Municipal Government.

*RPA: Robotic Process Automation, a technology to automate PC-based routine tasks.

  1. Clarify issues to be addressed in order to improve work efficiency by visualizing administrative tasks
  2. Utilize ICT to create a better work environment
  3. Nurture human resources and develop a workplace culture

Konica Minolta remains committed to enhancing the productivity and supporting workflow reforms of its customers by visualizing problems specific to certain sectors and types of business. In so doing, the company is promoting digital innovation that makes the invisible visible by utilizing its image and data analysis technologies, with an aim to create new values for the evolution of society.



Disclaimer

Konica Minolta Inc. published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 04:28:02 UTC
