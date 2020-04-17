Log in
Konica Minolta : responds to COVID-19 with initiatives to support front-line employees and professionals

04/17/2020 | 04:06am EDT

Prepare for launch of PCR testing in the U.S.

Ambry Genetics®, part of Konica Minolta Precision Medicine, Inc. (KMPM), a known innovator in the laboratory testing industry has been approached by various organizations, including the state government of California, to provide COVID-19 testing for essential frontline employees and patients. In response to these important requests from the community, Ambry is quickly shifting their lab to be COVID-19 ready.

'Our business is built on innovation and data science, enhanced through best-in-class Clinical and Pharmaceutical services delivered on a global network. Our 65,000 ft2 'superlab' testing facility and established RNA isolation workflows allow us to easily pivot to COVID-19 testing,' says Kiyotaka Fujii, President of Konica Minolta Global Healthcare and Chairman & CEO of KMPM. Through Ambry's CARE Program™ (Comprehensive, Assessment, Risk, and Education), a unique software platform coupled with a virtual assistant screener, KMPM will be able to appropriately provide a population screening mechanism to assist employers and clinicians who wish to provide rapid and scalable testing. Ultimately, the system will protect individuals from unknowingly spreading the virus.

KMPM is in the process of implementing an FDA approved viral detection test that will be available in a few weeks, allowing them to process several thousands of samples a week. Simultaneously, they are working with leading academic and corporate partners to evaluate technologies that can offer scalable antibody-based detection tests.

Our mission at KMPM is to place people and safety first, and our COVID-19 testing provides a solution for many organizations to manage risk during these fast-changing times. We care about what happens to real people, their families, and the people they love. We remain dedicated to providing employers and clinicians with deeper knowledge and fresh insights, so together they can make informed healthcare decisions.

Support for clinical trials of therapeutic drugs by pharmaceutical companies

The Boston, U.S.-based Invicro LLC (Invicro), which plays an important role with its drug discovery support business in KMPM, is to participate in a major pharmaceutical company's clinical trial on COVID-19. Invicro is a group of scientists with outstanding expertise and intelligence, working closely with global pharmaceutical companies to support drug discovery centered on image analysis. Invicro will leverage its track record in supporting the discovery of drugs for the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, and cancers to demonstrate its capabilities in clinical trials for new coronaviral treatments now that speedy development is needed.

Disclaimer

Konica Minolta Inc. published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 08:05:19 UTC
