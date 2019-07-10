Konica Minolta : to Hold a Commemorative Event in Yurakucho to Celebrate the Overall Victory of Konica Minolta Wayne Taylor Racing in the Rolex 24 At Daytona

Tokyo (July 10, 2019)- Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce that Konica Minolta Wayne Taylor Racing, a sports car racing team for which Konica Minolta's American group company, Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc., is the main sponsor, won overall victory in the Rolex 24 At Daytona on January 26 and 27, 2019 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. To celebrate, Konica Minolta will hold a commemorative event in Yurakucho, Tokyo attended by Kamui Kobayashi, one of the drivers on the winning team, and Wayne Taylor, the owner of the team.

Event title Celebration of the victory of Kamui Kobayashi in the Rolex 24 At Daytona, presented by Konica Minolta and supported by WAYNE TAYLOR RACING & J SPORTS Date July 19, 2019 (Fri.) Program 1) Victory celebration (12:30-12:55)

At the concourse on the 1st floor of Yurakucho Center Building (Yurakucho Mullion)

Talk show featuring special guests Kamui Kobayashi and Wayne Taylor

Exhibition of the racing car driven by the Wayne Taylor Racing team

*Reservation not necessary 2) Event for fans (13:30-14:00)

At Konica Minolta Planetaria Tokyo on the 9th floor of Yurakucho Center Building Talk show featuring Kamui Kobayashi, Wayne Taylor and Takuya Yura

*Reservation required. If the number of applicants exceeds the capacity, participants will be selected by a lottery. Application form (link to an external site, Japanese version only)

https://www.jsports.co.jp/motor/daytona24h_kamui-win_event/

July 19 (Fri.) 13:00-21:00 Concourse on the 1st floor of Yurakucho Center Building (Yurakucho Mullion) July 20 (Sat.) 11:00-20:00 Special exhibition space on the 1st floor of Hankyu Men's Tokyo July 21 (Sun.) 11:00-20:00 Special exhibition space on the 1st floor of Hankyu Men's Tokyo

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. has been the main sponsor of the Wayne Taylor Racing team since 2014. As a member of the team, Kamui Kobayashi competed in the Rolex 24 At Daytona together with his team mates, Fernando Alonso, Jordan Taylor and Renger van der Zande, and won the race as he promised when he paid a courtesy visit to the head office of Konica Minolta prior to the race.