Koninklijke BAM Groep : Consortium Geldof and BAM Contractors nv builds one of the largest propane tanks in Europe

Antwerp, 28 June 2019 - Oiltanking Antwerp Gas Terminal (OTAGT) awards Engicon NV (Geldof) and BAM Contractors nv (BAM) an EPC contract for the construction of a fully refrigerated 135.000 cbm storage tank in the port of Antwerp.

Oiltanking Antwerp Gas Terminal is a long-term integrated logistics partner of Borealis, the latter being a provider of innovative solutions in the fields of polyolefin, base chemicals and fertilizers. In light of Borealis' new Propane Dehydrogenation (PDH) plant, a fully refrigerated 135,000 cbm tank will be constructed on OTAGT's premises. OTAGT has awarded Geldof - in consortium with BAM - the EPC contract for the construction of this tank.

More specifically, it concerns the construction of a double containment fully refrigerated storage tank, implying that the gap between the inner and outer tank is sealed. The propane which will be stored inside the inner carbon steel tank (resisting extremely cold temperatures), is protected from external elements such as fire, explosions and atmospheric impacts by the second wall which is also impermeable to liquids and vapors. With a net working capacity of 135.000 cbm and a maximum liquid capacity of 145.000 cbm, this propane tank will be one of the largest in Europe.

Geldof and BAM are responsible for the supervision and execution of the EPC project of the tank, from the beginning to the end. A good balance between price and positive references, combined with a good professional relationship, led Oiltanking Antwerp Gas Terminal to engage Geldof in this project. Both Geldof and BAM have comparable references and have worked together on successful projects, ensuring the necessary know-how and expertise for this multidisciplinary project. Since activities on site already took off one day after signing the contract, we are off to a great start! Finalization of the project is foreseen end of 2021.

Oiltanking Antwerp Gas Terminal NV, a fully-owned subsidiary of Oiltanking GmbH, is located in the port of Antwerp and is one of the largest independent terminals in Europe for storage, throughput and distribution of LPG's and petrochemical gases.

Engicon NV (Geldof) is a leading supplier with global references for storage tank projects for oil, petrochemicals and biochemical, and other bulk liquids. With its proud track record in the engineering and site erection of storage thanks, Geldof has grown into a full scope solutions provider for the implementation of turnkey terminals, including civil works, tank construction, piping, electrical and instrumental systems, etc. Geldof has extensive expertise in renewable and conventional energy, storage and transshipment, and serves the oil and gas industries as well as broad range of other industries.

BAM Contractors nv is one of the major players on the Belgian construction market. As one of the BAM Belgium business units the company is part of Royal BAM Group. Together with its 540 employees BAM Contractors realises infrastructure and road projects, industrial and hydraulic works and buildings. All members of staff are driven by quality, safety, expertise and a client-oriented mind. BAM Contractors stands for innovation and highly motivated individuals being as such the multidisciplinary and sustainable construction partner for our private and public customers.