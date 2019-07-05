Log in
Koninklijke BAM Groep : London Stansted's first multi-storey car park opens for business

07/05/2019 | 07:48am EDT
(News release London Stansted Airport:) London, 4July2019 - London Stansted has officially opened its first multi-storey car park, the latest phase in its transformation project.

The 2,700 space, six-storey car park is located within a short walking distance of the terminal and boosts the number of short-stay car parking spaces available at the airport to more than 7,000.

Paul Willis, Business Change Director for the London Stansted Transformation Project, said: 'We're investing millions to improve facilities at London Stansted and the opening of our new multi-storey car park is another stepping stone on the road to transforming the experience for the millions of passengers travelling through the airport. We want Stansted to be the airport of choice for passengers from across the region and whilst we have a fantastic public transport record with over 50% of passengers using coach, bus or train to get to and from the airport, we also want to ensure those who need to arrive by car or park at the airport have convenient options to suit all budgets.'

BAM Construction was the main contractor on the project. Brian Connor, BAM's Construction Director, said: 'It's been a very successful exercise in collaborative working. We spent a year in pre-construction with Stansted examining the right model to procure and build this scheme, choosing a system approach from Huber. We've needed to manage the work around their live airport environment and ensure everybody's safety during thousands of vehicle movements across a passenger route to the terminal. I'm delighted that the result is proving to be so satisfactory.'

The multi-story car park was the focus of a large-scale emergency exercise on 21 June. More than 60 staff and volunteers from the airport and emergency services tested the response to how the airport would tackle an emergency situation inside the car park ahead of its opening.

The London Stansted Airport Transformation Project is an extensive programme of work that will enable the airport to make best use of its existing runway capacity and create greater choice and better service for passengers.

Disclaimer

Royal BAM Group NV published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 11:47:11 UTC
