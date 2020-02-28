Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Koninklijke Philips N.V.    PHIA   NL0000009538

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

(PHIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Koninklijke Philips N : Periodic update on transaction details related to Philips' share repurchases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 05:40am EST

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips' health technology portfolio generated 2019 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 80,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

Disclaimer

Royal Philips NV published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 10:39:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
05:40aKONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : Periodic update on transaction details related to Philip..
PU
02/27KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : Philips and the European Society of Radiology to host Ul..
AQ
02/27Philips and the European Society of Radiology to host Ultrasound Academy at E..
GL
02/25Philips on track to become carbon-neutral in its own operations this year
GL
02/25Philips publishes its Annual Report 2019
GL
02/24Philips named a Derwent Top 100 Global Innovator for the 7th consecutive year
GL
02/19FEDERAL CIRCUIT : PTAB May Not Institute On Grounds Left Out Of IPR Petition
AQ
02/18KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : The workplace of the future isn't all hammocks, baristas..
PU
02/18KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : General Knowledge Is Available In Obviousness Inquiry Ev..
AQ
02/12ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips expands its Population Health Management global footprin..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 20 433 M
EBIT 2020 2 698 M
Net income 2020 1 568 M
Debt 2020 2 725 M
Yield 2020 2,33%
P/E ratio 2020 22,6x
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,84x
EV / Sales2021 1,74x
Capitalization 34 968 M
Chart KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Koninklijke Philips N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 46,22  €
Last Close Price 39,31  €
Spread / Highest target 45,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Jeroen van der Veer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sophie Bechu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.-9.67%38 380
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-8.55%123 970
DANAHER CORPORATION-4.19%105 960
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-7.87%64 897
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-16.14%54 996
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-5.02%46 215
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group