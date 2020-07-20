Log in
Euronext Amsterdam  >  Koninklijke Philips N.V.    PHIA   NL0000009538

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

(PHIA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Koninklijke Philips N : Philips 2Q Net Profit Fell; Sees Return to Growth in 2nd Half

07/20/2020

By Adria Calatayud

Koninklijke Philips NV said Monday that net profit for the second quarter fell, but exceeded expectations, and that it continues to expect to return to sales growth and improved profitability in the second half of the year.

The Dutch medical-technology company said the coronavirus pandemic caused a steep decrease in consumer demand and postponement of installations in hospitals, as well as elective procedures, which hit its personal health and diagnosis and treatment segments. However, the company said it continues to aim for a modest comparable sales growth and improvement in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization margin.

Net profit for the quarter was 208 million euros ($237.7 million) compared with EUR243 million for the year-earlier period, the company said. Analysts had expected a quarterly net profit of EUR92 million, according to a consensus provided by the company.

Second-quarter sales fell to EUR4.40 billion from EUR4.67 billion a year before, Philips said. This was ahead of analysts' forecasts of EUR4.35 billion, according to a company-provided consensus. Comparable sales fell 6%, against analysts' expectations of a 7.1% decline.

Comparable order intake increased 27% in the quarter, the company said.

Adjusted Ebita margin was 9.5%, down from 11.8% a year earlier, Philips said.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

Financials
Sales 2020 19 839 M 22 719 M 22 719 M
Net income 2020 1 351 M 1 547 M 1 547 M
Net Debt 2020 3 718 M 4 257 M 4 257 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,8x
Yield 2020 2,01%
Capitalization 39 153 M 44 746 M 44 837 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 80 495
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Koninklijke Philips N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 44,67 €
Last Close Price 43,43 €
Spread / Highest target 25,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Jeroen van der Veer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sophie Bechu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.1.82%44 746
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC21.71%156 164
DANAHER CORPORATION24.41%135 006
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.10.08%75 888
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.87.41%59 272
ILLUMINA, INC.15.64%56 395
