Koninklijke Philips N : Philips Buyback Program Unchanged, to Keep Liquidity Position

Euronext Amsterdam  >  Koninklijke Philips N.V.    PHIA   NL0000009538

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

(PHIA)
03/23/2020

By Sabela Ojea 




  Koninklijke Philips N.V. said Monday that its balance sheet and liquidity position are strong, adding that the size of its share-buyback program remains unchanged. 



  Philips said that the remainder of its 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) buyback program will be executed through one or more forward transactions to be entered into in the course of 2020. 



  "Philips aims to optimize the number of shares to be repurchased under the program, while maintaining its current liquidity position in view of the possible further impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on financial markets in 2020," it added. 


 



  Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 20 284 M
EBIT 2020 2 591 M
Net income 2020 1 475 M
Debt 2020 2 800 M
Yield 2020 2,85%
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,54x
EV / Sales2021 1,45x
Capitalization 28 352 M
