Koninklijke Philips N : Philips CEO Frans van Houten delivers 2020 AGM speech

As I said earlier, with the COVID-19 outbreak our mission to improve people's lives is more relevant than ever. We continue to focus on our triple duty of care, which are meeting critical customer needs, safeguarding the health and safety of our employees, and ensuring business continuity.

We have a broad portfolio of products, services and solutions to help diagnose, treat and monitor COVID-19 patients, including diagnostic imaging systems, hospital ventilators and patient monitoring solutions, as well as hospital telehealth solutions for the intensive care unit and telehealth solutions to connect caregivers with patients at home.

We are investing EUR 100 million in the steep ramp up of production, especially in ICU ventilators and monitors. This production increase enabled us to supply additional ventilators to hospitals in the most affected regions in China, southern Europe and the United States. Moreover, we plan a further fourfold production increase by the third quarter of 2020.

At the same time, we have developed the new Philips Respironics E30 ventilator for emergency use when a fully featured ICU ventilator is not readily available. This ventilator is more suitable for large scale production, and we are able to produce 15,000 units per week.

I am extremely proud of, and thankful for, the commitment, hard work and resourcefulness of our employees. Even though large parts of the world are on lock downs and the majority of our employees are working from home, together we have been able to keep Philips fully functioning.

Let me give you a few examples.

Our colleagues in Pennsylvania and California are working round the clock to produce the ventilators. Our procurement teams are working at the same pace with our global suppliers for a sufficient and uninterrupted supply of the many different components. This is the most challenging and ultimately, the rate-limiting step.

Our 6,000 field service engineers go to hospitals across the world to maintain critical imaging and patient monitoring systems, ensuring continuity for hospitals. We always make sure our field service engineers have the protective equipment needed to carry out these critical tasks.

I am also proud of our colleagues in the consumer side of the business, where activities have obviously slowed down. They keep that part of our company fully functioning, and are already preparing for a pick-up in demand, while also stepping in to help colleagues in the professional healthcare domain, where we are ramping up volume fast.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Philips' financial performance was really a tale of two stories in the first quarter. There was increased demand for our professional healthcare products and solutions, with comparable sales and order intake growth for the Connected Care and Diagnosis & Treatment businesses. Comparable order intake grew 23%, most notably in diagnostic imaging, hospital ventilators, and patient monitors.

At the same time, there was a significant decline in demand for our Personal Health portfolio and we saw Image-Guided Therapy procedures trending down as the quarter progressed.

For the Philips Group, this resulted in a 2% comparable sales decrease and an Adjusted EBITA margin of 6%.

Assuming that we can convert our existing order book as planned, that elective hospital procedures normalize, and consumer demand gradually improves, we aim to return to growth and improved profitability in the second half of the year. For the full 2020 year, we aim to achieve a modest comparable sales growth and Adjusted EBITA margin improvement.