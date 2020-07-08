Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Koninklijke Philips N.V.    PHIA   NL0000009538

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

(PHIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Koninklijke Philips N : Philips to Develop Remote Care System for US Veterans Affairs Department

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 09:29am EDT

By Adria Calatayud

Koninklijke Philips NV said Wednesday that it has won a contract from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to develop a remote-care program to give veterans access to intensive care expertise.

The Dutch medical-technology company said the ten-year contract enables VA to invest up to $100 million with Philips for tele-critical care technology and services.

The coronavirus pandemic has increase the share of Americans participating in telehealth to 46% currently from 11% last year, Philips said.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
09:29aKONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : Philips to Develop Remote Care System for US Veterans Af..
DJ
09:00aU.S. Department of Veterans Affairs selects Philips to create world's largest..
GL
07:41aEU General Court Reduces Infineon's Fine for Cartel Case -- Update
DJ
07:01aEU General Court Reduces Infineon's Fine for Cartel Case
DJ
06:12aInfineon fine cut by 7%, EU court faults antitrust regulators' ruling
RE
07/07Philips introduces first-of-a-kind mobile ICUs in India to tackle COVID-19 an..
GL
07/06Philips announces exchange ratio for 2019 dividend
GL
07/02KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : Royal Philips - Kickstart AI consortium members Philips ..
AQ
07/01KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : Kickstart AI consortium members, Philips and Ahold Delha..
PU
07/01KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : Royal Philips - Philips introduces mobile ICUs for India..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 19 850 M 22 420 M 22 420 M
Net income 2020 1 351 M 1 526 M 1 526 M
Net Debt 2020 4 003 M 4 522 M 4 522 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,0x
Yield 2020 2,03%
Capitalization 37 814 M 42 718 M 42 710 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 80 495
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Koninklijke Philips N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 44,03 €
Last Close Price 42,75 €
Spread / Highest target 27,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Jeroen van der Veer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sophie Bechu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.0.22%42 720
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC17.05%150 180
DANAHER CORPORATION18.61%128 706
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-1.10%67 095
ILLUMINA, INC.14.36%54 702
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.64.73%51 938
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group