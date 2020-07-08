Koninklijke Philips N : Philips to Develop Remote Care System for US Veterans Affairs Department

By Adria Calatayud

Koninklijke Philips NV said Wednesday that it has won a contract from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to develop a remote-care program to give veterans access to intensive care expertise.

The Dutch medical-technology company said the ten-year contract enables VA to invest up to $100 million with Philips for tele-critical care technology and services.

The coronavirus pandemic has increase the share of Americans participating in telehealth to 46% currently from 11% last year, Philips said.

