Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Koninklijke Philips N.V.    PHIA   NL0000009538

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

(PHIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Koninklijke Philips N : Philips warns protectionism could derail critical medical supplies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 12:52pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Dutch health technology company Philips presents the company's financial results for the fourth quarter in Amsterdam

Broad powers over U.S. factories brought in by President Donald Trump could fuel protectionism and jeopardize the supply of critical medical equipment to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Dutch health technology company Philips warned on Tuesday.

Trump said on Friday he had put into action the U.S. Defense Production Act, a law dating back to the Korean War of the 1950s that grants him sweeping authority to expedite and expand the supply of resources from U.S. factories.

That could include hospital ventilators which Philips makes in factories in California and Pennsylvania.

"We are worried", Philips spokesman Steve Klink told Reuters on Tuesday, referring to the act.

Amsterdam-based Philips said on Sunday it would increase production of critical medical supplies for the diagnosis and care of patients with the new coronavirus disease COVID-19.

Most importantly, it said it would double its production of hospital ventilators in the coming weeks to help meet soaring global demand, and was aiming at a four-fold increase by the third quarter.

All these ventilators, however, are produced in its two U.S. factories, which makes Philips' promise to ship them to the regions where they are most needed vulnerable to interventions by the U.S. government.

Such interventions could not only limit supply outside the United States, Klink said, but could also leave the country itself with less equipment than it would otherwise have - if retaliation in Europe or Asia squeezed the supply of critical parts.

"We know we can meet our production promises", Klink said.

"But only if the entire supply chain cooperates. A respiratory device has many parts, which come from all over the world. Protectionism can have a detrimental effect, no matter if it happens at the end of the production line or somewhere in between."

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, Trump said the Defense Production Act was in full force, but had not been used yet.

A few hours later, CNN reported the Trump administration was planning to procure 60,000 coronavirus test kits through the first use of the act.

The Dutch ministry of foreign affairs said it was in talks with both Philips and the Trump administration on the matter, but declined further comment.

Philips said it was optimistic its exports of ventilators would be unaffected, as Chief Executive Frans van Houten continued to be in talks with the U.S. government.

"As long as we are in talks, we remain confident in a positive outcome."

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Bart H. Meijer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
12:52pKONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : Philips warns protectionism could derail critical medica..
RE
09:32aKONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : Philips ramps up production of critical health technolog..
AQ
03/23KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : Philips Buyback Program Unchanged, to Keep Liquidity Pos..
DJ
03/23Philips provides update on EUR 1.5 billion share repurchase program
GL
03/22Philips to ramp up production of ventilators in coronavirus fight
RE
03/22Philips ramps up production of critical health technology products in respons..
GL
03/19Ventilator Makers Ramp Up Production Amid Coronavirus Crunch
DJ
03/19Ventilator Makers Ramp Up Production Amid Coronavirus Crunch
DJ
03/18Statement of Philips CEO Frans van Houten on the COVID-19 outbreak
GL
03/16Philips convenes the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 20 315 M
EBIT 2020 2 559 M
Net income 2020 1 486 M
Debt 2020 2 800 M
Yield 2020 2,91%
P/E ratio 2020 19,1x
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
EV / Sales2020 1,50x
EV / Sales2021 1,42x
Capitalization 27 752 M
Chart KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Koninklijke Philips N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 45,13  €
Last Close Price 31,24  €
Spread / Highest target 82,5%
Spread / Average Target 44,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Jeroen van der Veer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sophie Bechu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.-28.23%29 811
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-14.31%111 022
DANAHER CORPORATION-20.91%86 201
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-37.79%46 022
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.2.56%41 587
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-42.88%38 032
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group