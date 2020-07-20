Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/20 08:20:51 am
45.978 EUR   +5.87%
PHILIPS NV : Receives a Buy rating from UBS

07/20/2020 | 08:03am EDT

UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 48.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. 5.81% 46.005 Delayed Quote.1.82%
UBS GROUP AG -0.88% 11.265 Delayed Quote.-7.08%

© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 19 942 M 22 852 M 22 852 M
Net income 2020 1 348 M 1 544 M 1 544 M
Net Debt 2020 3 718 M 4 260 M 4 260 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,5x
Yield 2020 2,02%
Capitalization 39 153 M 44 746 M 44 868 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 80 495
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Koninklijke Philips N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 45,09 €
Last Close Price 43,43 €
Spread / Highest target 26,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Jeroen van der Veer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sophie Bechu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.1.82%44 746
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC21.71%156 164
DANAHER CORPORATION24.41%135 006
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.10.08%75 888
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.87.41%59 272
ILLUMINA, INC.15.64%56 395
