Philips data-driven Mask Selector delivers unique patient and business benefits

July 9, 2020

First and only clinically-validated mask selection, sizing and fitting solution that helps providers fit patients with the right mask from the start [3]

3D facial scanning technology uses proprietary algorithm to help providers realize business efficiencies with 52% reduction in refits through first 90 days of compliance [3]

In-office digital scanning offers option to limit personal contact between patients and providers, while 2D self-scanning alternative supports remote sizing

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the launch of the Philips Respironics Mask Selector , the first and only clinically validated, 3D facial scanning solution that helps providers to fit 9 out of 10 patients with the right mask from the start [1]. The proprietary Mask Selector algorithm offers a novel solution in the shift toward digitization of health care, helping to improve business efficiencies by reducing costs associated with fitting time and mask waste.

The traditional mask fitting process can end up demanding significant time, money, inventory and labor from sleep labs and DMEs to engage their patients. Studies show that one in every three patients needs to be refitted for a mask after their sleep test [2], resulting in waste and non-compliance. When using Mask Selector, clinicians used fewer masks when fitting patients at initial setup [1], helping to alleviate the demands and costs associated with traditional fittings, while adding a layer of personalization for the patient. Those fit with the solution are then more likely to wear their first recommended mask through the first 90 days of compliance, and report being more confident that they will continue using that mask [3].

“Mask Selector promises to transform the way DMEs and sleep labs provide care and also how CPAP patients experience care,” said Mark D’Angelo, Sleep OSA Business Leader at Philips. “This data-driven solution can not only help DMEs and Sleep labs operate more efficiently by reducing the burden and expense of a potentially lengthy mask fitting process, but also help to improve patient compliance by delivering a personalized mask specific to the individual needs of the patient.”

Using advanced 3D camera technology, each scan captures 150 frames and 15 million points of facial geography data. Philips’ proprietary algorithm can then identify the 46,200 data points most critical to provide an accurate, and highly-precise mask recommendation. These data are combined with a patient questionnaire, to make a truly personalized recommendation of Philips Respironics mask type, cushion, and frame size for PAP therapy. Offered in 11 sizes, new DreamWear under the nose precise-fit cushions are a step toward customization, the first of their kind to be designed based on a database of thousands of facial scans to fit a patient’s individual features and thereby help drive adherence.

While the 3D scanning solution supports in-lab provider consultation for an accurate, personalized sizing and fitting experience, Philips is committed to supporting its partners by delivering innovation that allows them to care for their patients and fuel their business even during unprecedented times. Philips quickly shifted direction in the wake of COVID-19 to offer a 2D version of Mask Selector that can be used remotely from the comfort of the patient’s home. The 2D solution uses the same proprietary algorithm as the advanced 3D solution, helping to remove the element of patient error from the equation while supporting those who cannot get to a sleep lab for sizing. Philips worked closely with provider partners to set-up operations for the 2D offering at no added cost to help support their sleep business in a safe and effective way amid pandemic-driven challenges. This alternative self-scan solution simplifies the remote sizing process, sharing standard mask recommendations in moments and making them available to the DME for review, validation and fulfillment. Precise-fit cushion recommendations are only available via in-office, 3D scan.

Philips Respironics Mask Selector is currently available for sleep labs, DMEs and physicians in North America. For additional information on Philips’ solutions for sleep and respiratory care, follow @PhilipsResp on Twitter or visit www.philips.com/healthcare/solutions/sleep .

[1] 2019 Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n=310). Patients scanned using Mask Selector (n=153) vs. traditional fitting methods (n=157).

[2] The Effects of Changing the First CPAP Mask on Compliance: Nick Mastromatto1, Nate Killough1, Brendan T. Keenan2, Richard Schwab2, Andrea Bergman2, Samantha Simonsen2, Beth Staley2, Charles Bae2, Sharon Schutte-Rodin2 ; 1. QMES, LLC, Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. 2. Center for Sleep and Circadian Neurobiology and the Penn Sleep Centers, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA, United States.

[3] Data analysis after 90 days of use. 2019 Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n=310). Patients scanned using Mask Selector (n=153) vs. traditional fitting methods (n=157).

