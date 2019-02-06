Koninklijke Philips : Philips spotlights latest iteration of IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition at HIMSS 2019

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced it has expanded its IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition, which combines Philips Radiology, Cardiology portfolios and PerformanceBridge, to now include the new IntelliSpace Precision Medicine Oncology, IntelliSpace Precision Medicine Genomics and IntelliSpace Exchange solutions. Being showcased at the Healthcare Information Management Systems Society (HIMSS) 2019 annual event in Orlando, U.S., the enhanced integration builds on the existing suite of offerings from IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition to provide an enterprise-wide health informatics solution enabling health systems to grow and transform. With this latest expansion of IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition, health systems now have access to advanced technology solutions to help reduce costs, improve patient and staff satisfaction and transform towards value-based care.

Precision medicine has great potential for individualized diagnoses and treatment for cancer patients. However, due to the increasing number of complex data sources needed to leverage it effectively, clinicians need tools to help them seamlessly aggregate all key data to provide a clear, intuitive view of a patient's condition. With the latest additions to the solution, IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition is designed to enable the seamless flow of data, information enterprise management and improved care, combining Radiology, Cardiology and growing towards Precision Medicine.

"In the constantly evolving health IT landscape, we're dedicated to working with leading hospital organizations like CarolinaEast, to provide them the most advanced technology and adaptive intelligence to manage vast amounts of patient-generated data to help drive precision diagnosis," said Carla Kriwet, Chief Business Leader of Connected Care at Philips. "With the additional capabilities of IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition, clinicians at CarolinaEast have access to data from disparate sources – including integrated information within the EHR – and predictive analytics, to help drive better informed care decisions."

CarolinaEast leverages IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition

CarolinaEast Health System, an award-winning health system for patient experience and cardiac care, was one of the first to collaborate with Philips to implement IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition, which began with the Philips Radiology and Cardiology portfolios. Having first implemented Philips IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition in the fall of 2018, early results show improvements in workflow, communication and operational efficiencies. For more information on how IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition is benefitting the CarolinaEast Health System, visit the case study here.

"CarolinaEast has been working with Philips for many years, and the company has always proven to be a valuable partner. With the introduction of IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition, Philips has further demonstrated its commitment to our success by providing insight into best practices and the tools to help us achieve our critical goals," said Mike Ciancio, Imaging Systems Administrator, CarolinaEast Health System. "Philips has helped us identify areas for improvement so we can streamline and standardize our processes to help deliver more efficient and seamlessly integrated care."

Philips IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition brings the managed services business model to more clinical solutions, for enterprise-wide informatics across care settings. New features of Philips IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition include:

IntelliSpace Precision Medicine Oncology – features workflow solutions from analysis to treatment decision to enable healthcare organizations to effectively launch, implement and scale precision medicine programs.

features workflow solutions from analysis to treatment decision to enable healthcare organizations to effectively launch, implement and scale precision medicine programs. IntelliSpace Precision Medicine Genomics – seamless workflow platform brings together genomic data alongside disease histology and patient phenotype for a comprehensive biomarker-informed diagnostic and therapeutic picture.

– seamless workflow platform brings together genomic data alongside disease histology and patient phenotype for a comprehensive biomarker-informed diagnostic and therapeutic picture. IntelliSpace Exchange – provides hospital networks the possibility to easily and seamlessly exchange clinical information, to help improve the overall experience and efficiency through standards-based interoperability.

The IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition informatics suite leverages adaptive intelligence and advanced technology, powered by Philips HealthSuite, to enable health systems to make informed and timely decisions, in the right place at the right time. Beginning in 2019, Philips IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition will continue to expand with additional solutions across new clinical domains, and will become available to more markets internationally.

Philips at HIMSS

On Thursday, February 14 at 2:15 p.m. EST, CarolinaEast Health System's Mike Ciancio will present in the Philips Booth (#2101) on the topic of "Scaling clinical platforms through partnership and managed services." For more information on Philips' full portfolio of integrated smart enterprise systems, devices, software and services, including the latest iteration of IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition that will be spotlighted at the upcoming HIMSS Global Conference & Exhibition in Orlando, FL, Feb. 11-15, 2019, visit www.philips.com/himss and follow @PhilipsLiveFrom for #HIMSS19 updates throughout the event.

