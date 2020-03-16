Final results of the Offer for VolkerWessels: Reggeborgh will hold 97.79% of the Shares
Transaction highlights
-
Together with Shares already held by Reggeborgh on the date hereof and including Shares tendered during the Offer Period and Post-Closing Acceptance Period, Reggeborgh will hold 97.79% of the Shares.
-
Settlement of Shares tendered during the Post-Closing Acceptance Period will take place on 18 March 2020.
-
Reggeborgh will request the delisting of the Shares on Euronext Amsterdam and initiate the statutory buy-out proceedings in an expeditious manner in order to obtain 100% of the Shares.
During the Offer Period 12,529,139 Shares have been tendered under the Offer, representing approximately 15.66% of the Shares and an aggregate value of approximately €274,638,727 (for an Offer Price of €22.20 (cum dividend) in cash per Share adjusted to €21.92 for the interim dividend of €0.28 paid by VolkerWessels to its shareholders on 27 November 2019).
During the Post-Closing Acceptance Period, that expired at 17:40 hours (CET) on 13 March 2020, 2,242,600 Shares have been tendered under the Offer, representing approximately 2.80% of the Shares and an aggregate value of approximately €49,157,792.
By means of the Shares tendered under the Offer and in the Post-Closing Acceptance Period, together with those already held by Reggeborgh on the date hereof, Reggeborgh will hold 78,235,886 Shares, representing approximately 97.79% of the Shares on the date hereof.
Download press release
Disclaimer
Koninklijke Volker Wessels Stevin NV published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 06:06:07 UTC