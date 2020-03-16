Final results of the Offer for VolkerWessels: Reggeborgh will hold 97.79% of the Shares

Together with Shares already held by Reggeborgh on the date hereof and including Shares tendered during the Offer Period and Post-Closing Acceptance Period, Reggeborgh will hold 97.79% of the Shares.

Settlement of Shares tendered during the Post-Closing Acceptance Period will take place on 18 March 2020.

Reggeborgh will request the delisting of the Shares on Euronext Amsterdam and initiate the statutory buy-out proceedings in an expeditious manner in order to obtain 100% of the Shares.

During the Offer Period 12,529,139 Shares have been tendered under the Offer, representing approximately 15.66% of the Shares and an aggregate value of approximately €274,638,727 (for an Offer Price of €22.20 (cum dividend) in cash per Share adjusted to €21.92 for the interim dividend of €0.28 paid by VolkerWessels to its shareholders on 27 November 2019).

During the Post-Closing Acceptance Period, that expired at 17:40 hours (CET) on 13 March 2020, 2,242,600 Shares have been tendered under the Offer, representing approximately 2.80% of the Shares and an aggregate value of approximately €49,157,792.

By means of the Shares tendered under the Offer and in the Post-Closing Acceptance Period, together with those already held by Reggeborgh on the date hereof, Reggeborgh will hold 78,235,886 Shares, representing approximately 97.79% of the Shares on the date hereof.

