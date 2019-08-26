Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Konka Group Co., Ltd.    000016   CNE0000002T8

KONKA GROUP CO., LTD.

(000016)
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

KONKA Accelerates Its Globalization: Chinese Home Appliance Companies Seeking Overseas Growth Points

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 05:43am EDT

After launching its products on JUMIA—the largest e-commerce platform in Africa, China's leading home appliance company KONKA (SZSE: 000016) has recently collaborated with Egypt’s local electrical company HOHO to jointly establish a company to further spread its wings in the African market.

With the saturation of local market demand and increase in raw materials cost, stepping into overseas markets has become a new profit growth point for Chinese home appliance companies. Chang Dong, Assistant President of KONKA Group Co., Ltd., said that the differentiated development strategy serves as the greatest value for KONKA to open up the African market. Prior to KONKA’s entry, Color TV sets mostly came to Africa in traditional trade forms, without any local supply chains and targeted deployments. KONKA’s move may act as a model for Chinese home appliance companies to expand business in the African market.

It is learnt that HOHO was established in 2009, and its current production plant covers an area of 30,000 square meters, boasting a matured industrial production qualification and a strong sales network. KONKA’s cooperation with HOHO in the form of a joint venture will not only facilitate KONKA’s entry into the African market at a faster speed, but also bring benefits to KONKA from the mutual tariff exemption agreements between Egypt and neighboring countries, including the Preferential Tariff Agreement of Arab League, the Preferential Tariff Agreement of African Union Community and the EU Mutual Tariff Exemption Agreement.

At present, KONKA is undergoing strategic transformation and upgradation. In addition to overseas markets, it has made great efforts to various emerging industries, including semiconductors, environmental protection and new materials, with an aim to build up a global platform-based technology company based on its home appliance business.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KONKA GROUP CO., LTD.
05:49aKONKA : Chinese Home Appliance Manufacturer KONKA Accelerates Its Plans of Globa..
BU
05:43aKONKA ACCELERATES ITS GLOBALIZATION : Chinese Home Appliance Companies Seeking O..
BU
05/16Opting out - Some of China’s '996' tech tribe quit, seek less stress
RE
01/23TV-makers push high-tech sets to win back customers amid revenue slump
AQ
More news
Chart KONKA GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Konka Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Bin Zhou President
Gang Hao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Feng Xi Liu Chairman
Chun Lei Li Chief Financial Officer
You Lai Wang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONKA GROUP CO., LTD.1 241
SONY CORP14.67%69 657
PANASONIC CORPORATION-14.38%18 160
LARGAN PRECISION CO., LTD.--.--%16 722
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%8 513
GOERTEK INC.--.--%6 454
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group