KONR BRAN : Wrangler® and Opening Ceremony Revive Archival ‘90s Wrangler Product for a Fall Winter 19 Collection

By: Kontoor Brands News Team Oct 10, 2019 Feature Story Products Tags: Wrangler Share

Wrangler® and Opening Ceremony, an innovative retail environment and global fashion brand, have partnered to launch a collection - Value by Wrangler - that is inspired by Wrangler styles found in U.S. superstores during the 1990s, when Americans were buying cargo pants, wide leg jeans and graphic tees. The partnership is a marriage of the past and future of American fashion, celebrating Opening Ceremony's modern interpretation of Wrangler's enduring place at the heart of Americana style.

'Collaborating with influential retailers such as Opening Ceremony is an important element of Wrangler's commitment to evolve and grow as a global brand,' said Jenni Broyles, Vice President and General Manager of Wrangler North America. 'Wrangler is showing up in unexpected ways by leveraging our rich heritage and authenticity to update our products for today's consumer. I can promise there will be more to come - we're not stopping here.'

Value by Wrangler exclusively for Opening Ceremony, breathes new life into nostalgic pieces by pairing classic design with high concept fashion. The name of the collection, Value, comes from the big-box stores where these styles were so popular - the idea that people threw a pair of jeans into their shopping basket while out buying groceries or household goods. It contrasts Wrangler's immersive retail experience and Opening Ceremony's curated, cultural approach to fashion that has turned the brand into a global creative community.

Value also references the values of the Wrangler brand - this collection is made in limited quantities, all cotton used is organic cotton, to reinterpret the evolving meaning of 'value' today and Wrangler's ongoing commitment to sustainability.

Drawing on Wrangler's long western heritage, and the street style looks it embraced in the 1980s and 1990s, the Value collection features a sizing philosophy that allows for all identities to wear the collection. Checked shirts, and short and long-sleeved tees with bold graphics are paired with a hooded popper jacket displaying retro color-blocking in shell-suit fabric. Denim jackets are boxy, and jeans, dungarees and denim cargo pants go wide. Zip-off sleeves on jackets and legs on jeans change the look, in a play on experimental wearability and practicality.

The collection is now available exclusively at Opening Ceremony stores and openingceremony.com.

