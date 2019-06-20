Kontoor Brands, Inc. : Announces Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q 0 06/20/2019 | 05:20pm EDT Send by mail :

Reaffirms annual dividend plan of $2.24 per share;

Outlines near-term progress of restructuring and cost savings actions; and,

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB), a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by two of the world's most iconic consumer brands, Wrangler® and Lee®, today announced that it has filed its Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), reporting results for its first quarter ended March 30, 2019. Kontoor Brands became a publicly traded, independent company on May 23, 2019, following its planned separation from VF Corporation. The Form 10-Q reflects carve-out accounting under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") for the newly created company. The 10-Q can also be found on the Kontoor Brands website at: https://www.kontoorbrands.com/investors/sec-filings. Additionally, Kontoor Brands today reaffirmed its full year 2019 outlook and three-year financial roadmap and provided an update regarding the company's actions associated with its restructuring and cost savings program, both of which were announced via a VF Corporation news release on April 26, 2019. The company also provided select supplemental financial information for first quarter 2019 and full year ended December 2018, on a quarterly basis. Restructuring and Cost Savings Programs Kontoor Brands' previously announced restructuring and cost savings program is on track, targeting more than $50 million in total savings. We believe Phase 1 actions will reduce costs by $20 million to $25 million on an annualized basis, which we expect will accelerate in the second half of 2019 and be complete by the end of 2020. Phase 2, beginning in 2021, is expected to further leverage improved global processes and systems generating additional savings. Actions already completed include: Exited unprofitable markets in select European and South American countries; streamlined and rightsized supply chain operations, including closing three owned manufacturing facilities in Mexico; consolidated and relocated select facilities and operations; and redesigned commercial organizations in the U.S. and Asia. "Consistent with our previously announced plans, we've taken significant actions in all regions of the world to simplify, stabilize and strengthen the company's global results and deliver improved profitability," said Scott Baxter, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kontoor Brands. Full Year 2019 Outlook Kontoor Brands' outlook for fiscal year ended December 28, 2019, remains unchanged: Revenue is expected to exceed $2.5 billion, reflecting a mid-single digit decline compared with full year 2018 adjusted revenue. The company's 2019 revenue outlook includes an approximate 1 to 2 percentage point negative impact from foreign currency exchange rates. Excluding the negative impact of foreign currency exchange rates, impacts of prior year customer bankruptcies, and strategic business exits, full year 2019 revenue is expected to be relatively consistent with full year 2018 adjusted revenue. The negative impacts of foreign currency, proactive strategic actions and prior year customer bankruptcies should be more pronounced in the first half of 2019, particularly in the second quarter. The benefits of strategic initiatives begin to improve revenues in the second half of the year and beyond.





Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") is expected to range between $340 million and $360 million, reflecting a mid-single digit to low double-digit decline compared with full year 2018 adjusted EBITDA. We anticipate the impacts of strategic actions and prior year customer bankruptcies will weigh on our second quarter performance. However, we do expect to see improved second-half performance based on early benefits from restructuring and cost savings initiatives. As planned, inventory levels are expected to remain elevated during the second and third quarters of the year, until the full benefits of capacity adjustments associated with the closure of the manufacturing facilities in Mexico are achieved.





Capital Expenditures are expected to range between $55 million and $65 million, including approximately $30 million to $40 million to support the design and implementation of a global enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. As previously announced, the global ERP system implementation is expected to require approximately $80 million to $90 million of capital investment during a two-to-three year period and is expected to result in significant efficiencies and cost savings, once fully implemented.





Other full year assumptions include an effective tax rate of approximately 24 percent, and approximately $60 million of interest expense.





As previously communicated in our Registration Statement on Form 10, Kontoor intends to pay a quarterly dividend, in cash, at an annual rate initially equal to $2.24 per share of our common stock (representing a quarterly rate initially equal to $0.56 per share). The dividend declaration will be at the discretion of Kontoor Brands' Board of Directors and will depend upon many factors, including our financial condition, earnings, cash flows, capital requirements of our business, covenants associated with our debt obligations, legal requirements, regulatory constraints, industry practice and any other factors the Board of Directors deems relevant. 2020 to 2021 Financial Roadmap Reaffirmed Revenue is expected to increase at a low-single digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the time period.





Adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase at a mid-single digit CAGR over the period.





Capital Expenditures are expected to range between $105 million and $110 million in aggregate over the period. "Our financial model is based on durable and consistent free cash flow and a commitment to improved operational performance," Baxter said. "An essential element of that model is a compelling dividend yield, supported by a 60 percent target-payout ratio. Our approach to business success is and will remain fully aligned with our sharp focus on Total Shareholder Return." Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant Currency - This release refers to "reported" amounts in accordance with U.S. GAAP, which include translation and transactional impacts from changes in foreign currency exchange rates. This release also refers to "constant currency" amounts, which exclude the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Adjusted Amounts - This release refers to adjusted amounts that exclude the impact of restructuring and separations costs, changes in our business model and other adjustments. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are presented in the supplemental financial information included with this release that identifies and quantifies all reconciling adjustments and provides management’s view of why this information is useful to investors. Such non-GAAP measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, reported results under GAAP. The non-GAAP measures used by Kontoor Brands in this press release may be different from the measures used by other companies. About Kontoor Brands Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB) is a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by some of the world’s most iconic denim brands: Wrangler®, Lee® and Rock & Republic®. Kontoor designs, manufactures and distributes superior high-quality products that look good and fit right, giving people around the world the freedom and confidence to express themselves. Kontoor Brands is focused on leveraging its global platform, strategic sourcing model and best-in-class supply chain to drive brand growth and deliver long-term value for its stakeholders. For more information about Kontoor Brands, please visit www.KontoorBrands.com. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements included in this release and attachments are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting Kontoor Brands and therefore involve several risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as “will,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “should,” and “may” and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of Kontoor to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: risks associated with Kontoor Brands’ spin-off from VF Corporation, including the risk of disruption to Kontoor’s business in connection with the spin-off and that Kontoor could lose revenue as a result of such disruption; the risk that Kontoor does not realize all of the expected benefits of the spin-off; the risk that the spin-off will not be tax-free for U.S. federal income tax purposes; and the risk that there will be a loss of synergies from separating the businesses that could negatively impact the balance sheet, profit margins or earnings of Kontoor. Other risks for Kontoor includes foreign currency fluctuations; the level of consumer demand for apparel; disruption to distribution systems; reliance on a small number of large customers; the financial strength of customers; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of raw materials and contracted products; disruption and volatility in the global capital and credit markets; response to changing fashion trends, evolving consumer preferences and changing patterns of consumer behavior, intense competition from online retailers, manufacturing and product innovation; increasing pressure on margins; ability to implement their business strategy; ability to grow their international and direct-to-consumer businesses; each company and its vendors’ ability to maintain the strength and security of information technology systems; the risk that facilities and systems and those of third-party service providers may be vulnerable to and unable to anticipate or detect data security breaches and data or financial loss; ability to properly collect, use, manage and secure consumer and employee data; stability of manufacturing facilities and foreign suppliers; continued use by suppliers of ethical business practices; ability to accurately forecast demand for products; continuity of members of management; ability to protect trademarks and other intellectual property rights; possible goodwill and other asset impairment; maintenance by licensees and distributors of the value of Kontoor’s brands; ability to execute and integrate acquisitions; changes in tax laws and liabilities; legal, regulatory, political and economic risks; the risk of economic uncertainty associated with the pending exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union ("Brexit") or any other similar referendums that may be held; and adverse or unexpected weather conditions. More information on potential factors that could affect Kontoor’s financial results is included from time to time in Kontoor’s public reports filed with the SEC and Kontoor Brands’ Registration Statement on Form 10 also filed with the SEC. KONTOOR BRANDS, INC. Condensed Combined Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended March % 2019 2018 Change Net revenues $ 648,344 $ 669,663 (3)% Costs and operating expenses Cost of goods sold 401,025 382,421 5% Selling, general and administrative expenses 222,124 194,834 14% Total costs and operating expenses 623,149 577,255 8% Operating income 25,195 92,408 (73)% Related party interest income, net 2,339 1,651 42% Other interest income, net 1,325 917 44% Other expense, net (971 ) (1,197 ) (19)% Income before income taxes 27,888 93,779 (70)% Income taxes 12,475 14,083 (11)% Net income $ 15,413 $ 79,696 (81)% Basis of presentation: The Company operates and reports using a 52/53 week fiscal year ending on the Saturday closest to December 31 each year. For presentation purposes herein, all references to periods ended March 2019 and March 2018 relate to the 13-week fiscal periods ended March 30, 2019 and March 31, 2018, respectively. References to December 2018 relate to the balance sheet as of December 29, 2018. Amounts herein may not recalculate due to the use of unrounded numbers. KONTOOR BRANDS, INC. Condensed Combined Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) March 2019 December 2018 March 2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash and equivalents $ 102,945 $ 96,776 $ 88,234 Accounts receivable 299,328 252,966 318,480 Due from related parties, current 291,127 547,690 274,368 Related party notes receivable 517,940 517,940 546,740 Inventories 519,006 473,812 499,849 Other current assets 50,671 52,014 51,783 Total current assets 1,781,017 1,941,198 1,779,454 Due from related parties, noncurrent 370 611 1,576 Property, plant and equipment, net 138,972 138,449 142,958 Operating lease assets 77,305 — — Intangible assets, net 51,913 53,059 56,638 Goodwill 213,623 214,516 220,233 Other assets 122,210 110,632 125,106 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,385,410 $ 2,458,465 $ 2,325,965 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 8,368 $ 3,215 $ 12,103 Accounts payable 147,403 134,129 131,667 Due to related parties, current 3,865 16,140 60,424 Related party notes payable 241,867 269,112 269,112 Accrued liabilities 206,517 194,228 171,501 Operating lease liabilities, current 29,156 — — Total current liabilities 637,176 616,824 644,807 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 51,533 — — Other liabilities 117,719 118,189 117,376 Commitments and contingencies Total liabilities 806,428 735,013 762,183 Equity Parent company investment 1,723,406 1,868,634 1,676,563 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (144,424 ) (145,182 ) (112,781 ) Total equity 1,578,982 1,723,452 1,563,782 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 2,385,410 $ 2,458,465 $ 2,325,965 KONTOOR BRANDS, INC. Condensed Combined Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 2019 2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 15,413 $ 79,696 Depreciation and amortization 7,703 8,310 Stock-based compensation 7,685 3,740 Provision for doubtful accounts 2,730 (10 ) Other adjustments 172,956 (206,101 ) Cash provided (used) by operating activities 206,487 (114,365 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (5,300 ) (6,528 ) Repayments received from related party notes receivable — 1,000 Other, net (20 ) 6,428 Cash (used) provided by investing activities (5,320 ) 900 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net increase in short-term borrowings 5,081 7,565 Repayments of related party notes payable (27,245 ) — Net transfers (to) from Parent (173,485 ) 109,705 Cash (used) provided by financing activities (195,649 ) 117,270 Effect of foreign currency rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 651 3,618 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 6,169 7,423 Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of year 96,776 80,811 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 102,945 $ 88,234 KONTOOR BRANDS, INC. Supplemental Financial Information Reportable Segment Information (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) % Change Constant Currency (a) Three Months Ended March % Change 2019 2018 Segment revenues: Wrangler $ 369,935 $ 364,983 1% 4% Lee 241,531 261,961 (8)% (4)% Other (b) 36,878 42,719 (14)% (14)% Total segment revenues $ 648,344 $ 669,663 (3)% * Segment profit: Wrangler $ 23,665 $ 62,946 (62)% (81)% Lee 17,633 35,989 (51)% (52)% Other (b) (3,085 ) (1,749 ) (76)% (76)% Total segment profit 38,213 97,186 (61)% (73)% Corporate and other expenses (13,989 ) (5,975 ) 134% 134% Related party interest income, net 2,339 1,651 42% 42% Other interest income, net 1,325 917 44% 51% Income before income taxes $ 27,888 $ 93,779 (70)% (83)% (a) Refer to constant currency definition on the following pages. (b) Other is included for purposes of reconciliation of revenues and profit, but it is not considered a reportable segment. Other includes sales (i) of VF-branded products (other than Wrangler® and Lee® branded products which are reported in the respective segments above) and third-party branded merchandise at VF Outlet™ stores, (ii) of Rock and Republic®branded apparel, (iii) to VF for products manufactured in our plants and use of our transportation fleet and, (iv) from fulfilling a transition services agreement related to VF's sale of its Nautica®brand business in mid-2018. * Calculation not meaningful KONTOOR BRANDS, INC. Supplemental Financial Information Reportable Segment Information – Constant Currency Basis (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 2019 As Reported Adjust for Foreign under GAAP Currency Exchange Constant Currency Segment revenues: Wrangler $ 369,935 $ 8,972 $ 378,907 Lee 241,531 9,511 251,042 Other 36,878 1 36,879 Total segment revenues $ 648,344 $ 18,484 $ 666,828 Segment profit: Wrangler $ 23,665 $ (11,391 ) $ 12,274 Lee 17,633 (304 ) 17,329 Other (3,085 ) (1 ) (3,086 ) Total segment profit 38,213 (11,696 ) 26,517 Corporate and other expenses (13,989 ) — (13,989 ) Related party interest income, net 2,339 — 2,339 Other interest income, net 1,325 59 1,384 Income before income taxes $ 27,888 $ (11,637 ) $ 16,251 Constant Currency Financial Information The Company is a global company that reports financial information in U.S. dollars in accordance with GAAP. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations affect the amounts reported by the Company from translating its foreign revenues and expenses into U.S. dollars. These rate fluctuations can have a significant effect on reported operating results. As a supplement to our reported operating results, we present constant currency financial information, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of translating foreign currencies into U.S. dollars. We use constant currency information to provide a framework to assess how our business performed excluding the effects of changes in the rates used to calculate foreign currency translation. Management believes this information is useful to investors to facilitate comparison of operating results and better identify trends in our businesses. To calculate foreign currency translation on a constant currency basis, operating results for the current year period for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average exchange rates in effect during the comparable period of the prior year (rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current year period). These constant currency performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, reported results under GAAP. The constant currency information presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. KONTOOR BRANDS, INC. Condensed Combined Statements of Income by Quarter (Unaudited) (In thousands) 2018 March June September December Full Year Net revenues $ 669,663 $ 663,856 $ 704,246 $ 726,233 $ 2,763,998 Costs and operating expenses Cost of goods sold 382,421 396,785 424,053 446,176 1,649,435 Selling, general and administrative expenses 194,834 187,835 188,411 210,441 781,521 Total costs and operating expenses 577,255 584,620 612,464 656,617 2,430,956 Operating income 92,408 79,236 91,782 69,616 333,042 Related party interest income, net 1,651 1,660 2,104 2,323 7,738 Other interest income, net 917 970 1,308 1,372 4,567 Other expense, net (1,197 ) (1,241 ) (2,084 ) (746 ) (5,269 ) Income before income taxes 93,779 80,625 93,110 72,565 340,078 Income taxes 14,083 17,392 24,867 20,663 77,005 Net income $ 79,696 $ 63,233 $ 68,243 $ 51,902 $ 263,073 Basis of presentation: The Company operates and reports using a 52/53 week fiscal year ending on the Saturday closest to December 31 of each year. For presentation purposes herein, all references to the March, June, September and December quarters of 2018 relate to the 13-week fiscal periods ended March 31, 2018, June 30, 2018, September 29, 2018, and December 29, 2018, respectively. The Company has presented its 2018 unaudited condensed combined statements of income by quarter in order to provide investors with comparable financial information. Amounts herein may not recalculate due to the use of unrounded numbers. KONTOOR BRANDS, INC. Supplemental Financial Information Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Revenues, EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited) (In thousands) 2019 2018 March March June September December Full Year Net revenues as reported under GAAP $ 648,344 $ 669,663 $ 663,856 $ 704,246 $ 726,233 $ 2,763,998 Business model changes(a) (18,416 ) (21,694 ) (21,027 ) (22,248 ) (16,363 ) (81,332 ) Adjusted net revenues $ 629,928 $ 647,969 $ 642,829 $ 681,998 $ 709,870 $ 2,682,666 Net income as reported under GAAP $ 15,413 $ 79,696 $ 63,233 $ 68,243 $ 51,902 $ 263,073 Income taxes 12,475 14,083 17,392 24,867 20,663 77,005 Related party interest income, net (2,339 ) (1,651 ) (1,660 ) (2,104 ) (2,323 ) (7,738 ) Other interest income, net (1,325 ) (917 ) (970 ) (1,308 ) (1,372 ) (4,567 ) EBIT 24,224 91,211 77,994 89,698 68,870 327,773 Depreciation and amortization 7,703 8,310 7,780 7,581 7,361 31,032 EBITDA 31,927 99,521 85,774 97,279 76,231 358,805 Restructuring and separation costs(b) 36,580 1,936 2,017 1,216 23,446 28,615 Business model changes(a) 3,201 (57 ) 1,449 2,472 2,348 6,212 Other adjustments(c) 4,192 1,793 1,774 (1,402 ) (10,188 ) (8,023 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 75,900 $ 103,193 $ 91,014 $ 99,565 $ 91,837 $ 385,609 Basis of presentation: The Company operates and reports using a 52/53 week fiscal year ending on the Saturday closest to December 31 of each year. For presentation purposes herein, all references to the March, June, September and December quarters of 2018 relate to the 13-week fiscal periods ended March 31, 2018, June 30, 2018, September 29, 2018, and December 29, 2018, respectively. The Company has presented its 2018 financial information by quarter in order to provide investors with comparable financial information. Amounts herein may not recalculate due to the use of unrounded numbers. Non-GAAP Financial Information The financial information above has been presented on a GAAP basis and on an adjusted basis. These adjusted presentations are non-GAAP measures. Management uses the above financial measures internally in its budgeting and review process and, in some cases, as a factor in determining compensation. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is a key financial measure for the Company's shareholders and financial lenders. While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternate for, reported results under GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may be different from similarly titled measures used by other companies. (a) Business model changes relate to the exit of unprofitable markets in select European and South American countries, and the discontinuation of manufacturing for VF Corporation. (b) Restructuring costs relate to strategic actions taken to achieve cost savings, and separation costs relate to the spin-off from VF Corporation and establishment of Kontoor as a separate public company. (c) Other adjustments have been made to revise historical corporate allocations, primarily attributable to the carve-out basis of accounting, so that Adjusted EBITDA reflects the anticipated cost structure of a separate public company. Additionally, adjustments have been made to remove the funding fees related to the accounts receivable sale arrangement, as they are treated as interest expense for calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for debt compliance purposes. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190620005733/en/

