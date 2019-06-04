Kontoor Brands, Inc. : to Ring Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange on June 5, 2019

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB), a global leader in lifestyle apparel, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Baxter will ring the Opening Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. ET. Baxter will be joined on the bell podium with other Kontoor leaders to celebrate the company’s recent completion of its separation from VF Corporation and listing on the NYSE.

“On behalf of all 17,000 Kontoor Brands employees, I am honored to mark our official launch as an independent, publicly-traded company by ringing the Opening Bell of the iconic New York Stock Exchange,” Baxter said. “We look forward to the value-creating journey ahead of us as we continue to grow our brands for the benefit of all of our stakeholders.”

The event will be broadcast live from the NYSE and will be live streamed online at https://www.nyse.com/bell. Following the event, photos and videos will be available for download on www.kontoorbrands.com.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB) is a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by some of the world’s most iconic denim brands: Wrangler®, Lee® and Rock & Republic®. Kontoor designs, manufactures and distributes superior high-quality products that look good and fit right, giving people around the world the freedom and confidence to express themselves. Kontoor Brands is focused on leveraging its global platform, strategic sourcing model and best-in-class supply chain to drive brand growth and deliver long-term value for its stakeholders.

For more information about Kontoor Brands, please visit www.KontoorBrands.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting Kontoor and therefore involve several risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as “will,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “should,” and “may” and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of Kontoor to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: risks associated with Kontoor’s spinoff from VF Corporation, including the risk of disruption to Kontoor’s business in connection with the spinoff and that Kontoor could lose revenue as a result of such disruption; the risk that Kontoor does not realize all of the expected benefits of the spinoff; the risk that the spinoff will not be tax-free for U.S. federal income tax purposes; and the risk that there will be a loss of synergies from separating the businesses that could negatively impact the balance sheet, profit margins or earnings of Kontoor. Other risks for Kontoor includes foreign currency fluctuations; the level of consumer demand for apparel; disruption to distribution systems; reliance on a small number of large customers; the financial strength of customers; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of raw materials and contracted products; disruption and volatility in the global capital and credit markets; response to changing fashion trends, evolving consumer preferences and changing patterns of consumer behavior, intense competition from online retailers, and manufacturing and product innovation; increasing pressure on margins; ability to implement its business strategy; ability to grow its international and direct-to-consumer businesses; the company and its vendors’ ability to maintain the strength and security of information technology systems; the risk that facilities and systems and those of third-party service providers may be vulnerable to and unable to anticipate or detect data security breaches and data or financial loss; ability to properly collect, use, manage and secure consumer and employee data; stability of manufacturing facilities and foreign suppliers; continued use by suppliers of ethical business practices; ability to accurately forecast demand for products; continuity of members of management; ability to protect trademarks and other intellectual property rights; possible goodwill and other asset impairment; maintenance by licensees and distributors of the value of Kontoor’s brands; ability to execute and integrate acquisitions; changes in tax laws and liabilities; legal, regulatory, political and economic risks; the risk of economic uncertainty associated with the pending exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union ("Brexit") or any other similar referendums that may be held; and adverse or unexpected weather conditions. More information on potential factors that could affect Kontoor’s financial results will be included from time to time in Kontoor’s public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Kontoor Brands’ registration statement on Form 10 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

