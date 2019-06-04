Kontoor Brands, Inc. : to Ring Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange on June 5, 2019

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB), a global leader in lifestyle apparel,
today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Baxter
will ring the Opening Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange
(NYSE) on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. ET. Baxter will be joined
on the bell podium with other Kontoor leaders to celebrate the company’s
recent completion of its separation from VF Corporation and listing on
the NYSE.
“On behalf of all 17,000 Kontoor Brands employees, I am honored to mark
our official launch as an independent, publicly-traded company by
ringing the Opening Bell of the iconic New York Stock Exchange,” Baxter
said. “We look forward to the value-creating journey ahead of us as we
continue to grow our brands for the benefit of all of our stakeholders.”
The event will be broadcast live from the NYSE and will be live streamed
online at https://www.nyse.com/bell.
Following the event, photos and videos will be available for download on www.kontoorbrands.com.
About Kontoor Brands
Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB) is a global lifestyle apparel company,
with a portfolio led by some of the world’s most iconic denim brands: Wrangler®,
Lee® and Rock & Republic®.
Kontoor designs, manufactures and distributes superior high-quality
products that look good and fit right, giving people around the world
the freedom and confidence to express themselves. Kontoor Brands is
focused on leveraging its global platform, strategic sourcing model and
best-in-class supply chain to drive brand growth and deliver long-term
value for its stakeholders.
For more information about Kontoor Brands, please visit www.KontoorBrands.com.
Forward-looking Statements
Certain statements included in this release are "forward-looking
statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws.
Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and
beliefs concerning future events impacting Kontoor and therefore involve
several risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by
the fact that they use words such as “will,” “anticipate,” “estimate,”
“expect,” “should,” and “may” and other words and terms of similar
meaning or use of future dates. We caution that forward-looking
statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ
materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking
statements. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the
actual results of operations or financial condition of Kontoor to differ
materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements
in this release include, but are not limited to: risks associated with
Kontoor’s spinoff from VF Corporation, including the risk of disruption
to Kontoor’s business in connection with the spinoff and that Kontoor
could lose revenue as a result of such disruption; the risk that Kontoor
does not realize all of the expected benefits of the spinoff; the risk
that the spinoff will not be tax-free for U.S. federal income tax
purposes; and the risk that there will be a loss of synergies from
separating the businesses that could negatively impact the balance
sheet, profit margins or earnings of Kontoor. Other risks for Kontoor
includes foreign currency fluctuations; the level of consumer demand for
apparel; disruption to distribution systems; reliance on a small number
of large customers; the financial strength of customers; fluctuations in
the price, availability and quality of raw materials and contracted
products; disruption and volatility in the global capital and credit
markets; response to changing fashion trends, evolving consumer
preferences and changing patterns of consumer behavior, intense
competition from online retailers, and manufacturing and product
innovation; increasing pressure on margins; ability to implement its
business strategy; ability to grow its international and
direct-to-consumer businesses; the company and its vendors’ ability to
maintain the strength and security of information technology systems;
the risk that facilities and systems and those of third-party service
providers may be vulnerable to and unable to anticipate or detect data
security breaches and data or financial loss; ability to properly
collect, use, manage and secure consumer and employee data; stability of
manufacturing facilities and foreign suppliers; continued use by
suppliers of ethical business practices; ability to accurately forecast
demand for products; continuity of members of management; ability to
protect trademarks and other intellectual property rights; possible
goodwill and other asset impairment; maintenance by licensees and
distributors of the value of Kontoor’s brands; ability to execute and
integrate acquisitions; changes in tax laws and liabilities; legal,
regulatory, political and economic risks; the risk of economic
uncertainty associated with the pending exit of the United Kingdom from
the European Union ("Brexit") or any other similar referendums that may
be held; and adverse or unexpected weather conditions. More information
on potential factors that could affect Kontoor’s financial results will
be included from time to time in Kontoor’s public reports filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Kontoor Brands’
registration statement on Form 10 filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604006080/en/