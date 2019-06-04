Wrangler :® Launches First-Ever Collection Using Indigood™ Foam-Dye Technology Eliminating 100 Percent of Water in Denim Dyeing

Marks the Wrangler brand’s most sustainable line of denim products in its history

The Wrangler® brand, part of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB), today introduced the first denim apparel dyed with foam, a revolutionary technique that uses 100 percent less water than conventionally-dyed denim*. The global product launch of foam-dyed denim follows the Wrangler brand's Indigood™ commitment to discover and implement throughout its supply chain the most sustainable ways for dyeing denim.

ICONS Collection featuring Indigood™ (Photo: Buisiness Wire)

“We’re proud to have helped pioneer a technology that has the potential to revolutionize sustainability standards for denim,” said Tom Waldron, VP & Global Brand President, Wrangler. “The introduction of Indigood™ foam-dyed denim represents our continued commitment to use our global scale to advance the denim industry, while maintaining the authenticity, quality and style that consumers expect from Wrangler.”

Indigood™ Foam-Dye entirely replaces the traditional water vats and chemical baths of conventional indigo dyeing, reducing by 100 percent the amount of water* required to turn denim that beloved shade of indigo blue. The new dyeing process also reduces energy use and waste by more than 60 percent compared to the conventional denim dyeing process.

“Indigood™ raises the bar on what consumers can expect from us in terms of environmental performance,” said Roian Atwood, Director of Sustainability at Wrangler. “We are continuously looking for opportunities to improve the sustainable impact of our products from field to seam and we are proud of what we’ve promised to achieve through Indigood™.”

The Indigood™ products will be featured in the ICONS Collection, giving consumers access to the Wrangler brand's most iconic products with the highest level of sustainability available on the denim market today. In addition, with absolutely no compromise to quality, the Indigood™ products incorporate recycled cotton, laser finishing and ozone finishing. The collection includes both male and female jeans, shirts and jackets in two distinct denim shades: Good Day (light) and Good Night (dark).

The launch of Indigood™ demonstrates the Wrangler brand's continued commitment to sustainability, reflected in the brand’s global sustainability goals, which include:

Conserving 5.5 billion liters of water at owned and operated facilities by 2020;

Using 100% preferred chemistry throughout our supply chain by 2020;

Powering all owned and operated facilities with 100% renewable electricity by 2025; and,

Sourcing 100% sustainable cotton by 2025.

The ICONS Collection featuring Indigood™ is now available globally. For North America, visit Wrangler.com and select retail outlets.

*Small amounts of water are used to clean machinery and mix solutions, 99.99% of wastewater is eliminated

About Wrangler

Wrangler® has been an icon in authentic American style around the world for more than 70 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the American west, Wrangler commits to offering unmatched quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women and children look and feel great, inspiring those who wear them to be strong and ready for life, every day. Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including brand flagship stores in Denver and Dallas, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, western outfitters, and online. For more information, visit Wrangler.com.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB) is a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by some of the world’s most iconic denim brands: Wrangler®, Lee® and Rock & Republic®. Kontoor designs, manufactures and distributes superior high-quality products that look good and fit right, giving people around the world the freedom and confidence to express themselves. Kontoor Brands is focused on leveraging its global platform, strategic sourcing model and best-in-class supply chain to drive brand growth and deliver long-term value for its stakeholders.

For more information about Kontoor Brands, please visit www.KontoorBrands.com.

