Wrangler :® Launches First-Ever Collection Using Indigood™ Foam-Dye Technology Eliminating 100 Percent of Water in Denim Dyeing

The Wrangler® brand, part of Kontoor Brands,
Inc. (NYSE: KTB), today introduced the first denim apparel dyed with
foam, a revolutionary technique that uses 100 percent less water than
conventionally-dyed denim*. The global product launch of foam-dyed denim
follows the Wrangler brand's Indigood™ commitment
to discover and implement throughout its supply chain the most
sustainable ways for dyeing denim.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005679/en/
ICONS Collection featuring Indigood™ (Photo: Buisiness Wire)
“We’re proud to have helped pioneer a technology that has the potential
to revolutionize sustainability standards for denim,” said Tom Waldron,
VP & Global Brand President, Wrangler. “The introduction of
Indigood™ foam-dyed denim represents our continued commitment
to use our global scale to advance the denim industry, while maintaining
the authenticity, quality and style that consumers expect from Wrangler.”
Indigood™ Foam-Dye entirely replaces the traditional water
vats and chemical baths of conventional indigo dyeing, reducing by 100
percent the amount of water* required to turn denim that beloved
shade of indigo blue. The new dyeing process also reduces energy use and
waste by more than 60 percent compared to the conventional denim dyeing
process.
“Indigood™ raises the bar on what consumers can expect from
us in terms of environmental performance,” said Roian Atwood, Director
of Sustainability at Wrangler. “We are continuously looking for
opportunities to improve the sustainable impact of our products from
field to seam and we are proud of what we’ve promised to achieve through
Indigood™.”
The Indigood™ products will be featured in the ICONS
Collection, giving consumers access to the Wrangler brand's most
iconic products with the highest level of sustainability available on
the denim market today. In addition, with absolutely no compromise to
quality, the Indigood™ products incorporate recycled cotton,
laser finishing and ozone finishing. The collection includes both male
and female jeans, shirts and jackets in two distinct denim shades: Good
Day (light) and Good Night (dark).
The launch of Indigood™ demonstrates the Wrangler brand's
continued commitment to sustainability, reflected in the brand’s global
sustainability goals, which include:
-
Conserving 5.5 billion liters of water at owned and operated
facilities by 2020;
-
Using 100% preferred chemistry throughout our supply chain by 2020;
-
Powering all owned and operated facilities with 100% renewable
electricity by 2025; and,
-
Sourcing 100% sustainable cotton by 2025.
The ICONS Collection featuring Indigood™ is now available
globally. For North America, visit Wrangler.com and select retail
outlets.
*Small amounts of water are used to clean machinery and mix solutions,
99.99% of wastewater is eliminated
About Wrangler
Wrangler® has been an icon in authentic
American style around the world for more than 70 years. With a rich
legacy rooted in the American west, Wrangler commits to offering
unmatched quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women
and children look and feel great, inspiring those who wear them to be
strong and ready for life, every day. Wrangler is available in
retail stores worldwide, including brand flagship stores in Denver and
Dallas, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops,
western outfitters, and online. For more information, visit Wrangler.com.
About Kontoor Brands
Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB) is a global lifestyle apparel company,
with a portfolio led by some of the world’s most iconic denim brands: Wrangler®,
Lee® and Rock & Republic®.
Kontoor designs, manufactures and distributes superior high-quality
products that look good and fit right, giving people around the world
the freedom and confidence to express themselves. Kontoor Brands is
focused on leveraging its global platform, strategic sourcing model and
best-in-class supply chain to drive brand growth and deliver long-term
value for its stakeholders.
For more information about Kontoor Brands, please visit www.KontoorBrands.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005679/en/