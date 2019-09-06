Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  KONR BRAN    KTB.WI

KONR BRAN

(KTB.WI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wrangler :® Unveils New Global Advertising Campaign, ‘WEAR WITH ABANDON™,' Capturing the Cowboy Spirit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 09:02am EDT

Campaign Marks the Brand’s First-Ever 360 Global Campaign; Will First Air on U.S. Broadcast Stations

Wrangler®, a global icon in jeanswear and casual apparel, today announced the launch of its new global advertising campaign, 'WEAR WITH ABANDON™.' The campaign captures the adventurous optimism of the cowboy spirit, exemplifying the opportunities that arise when people take risks and choose to live with courage. The campaign launches with TV spots on U.S. broadcast and cable stations on Saturday, Sept. 7.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190906005081/en/

WEAR WITH ABANDON™ captures the raw, honest emotions and experiences of the “moment before” that can define a lifetime – the second when an individual decides to jump in, or head home. (Photo: Business Wire)

WEAR WITH ABANDON™ captures the raw, honest emotions and experiences of the “moment before” that can define a lifetime – the second when an individual decides to jump in, or head home. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The introduction of our first-ever global advertising campaign is a significant milestone for our Wrangler brand,” said Tom Waldron, global brand president at Wrangler. “The WEAR WITH ABANDON™campaign demonstrates the emotional reasons that rock stars, riders, and everyday heroes around the world have identified with this iconic brand for more than 70 years, and marks the innovative rebirth of the cowboy spirit coming to life. Today’s announcement is the beginning of an exciting new platform that will help us reach millions of consumers around the world.”

The WEAR WITH ABANDON™campaign will be featured in U.S. print, digital, radio and broadcast channels and will be introduced in other regions of the world in the coming months. The campaign features a series of videos and still images with an inclusive range of cast members, from the iconic cowboy to bold women and adventurous young adults. Shot by American filmmaker and screenwriter Michael Lawrence, it captures the raw, honest emotions and experiences of the “moment before” that can define a lifetime – the second when an individual decides to jump in, or head home.

“We’re excited to build on our rich heritage of authenticity as we launch our new global advertising platform,” said Jenni Broyles, Wrangler Vice President, General Manager North America. “As we adapt the campaign to local and regional markets around the world, we are also accelerating our focus on creating engaging, innovative experiences coupled with best-in-class apparel products for our consumers.”

The WEAR WITH ABANDON™ campaign was developed with Mother New York, Wrangler’s global agency of record. The campaign can be viewed here.

About Wrangler®

Wrangler® is an icon in an authentic American style, standing the test of time around the world for more than 70 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the American West, Wrangler® commits to offering unmatched quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women, and children look and feel great, inspiring those who wear them to be strong and ready for life, every day.

Wrangler® is available in retail stores worldwide, including brand flagship stores in Denver and Dallas, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, western outfitters, and at Wrangler.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KONR BRAN
09:02aWRANGLER : ® Unveils New Global Advertising Campaign, ‘WEAR WITH ABANDON&t..
BU
08/08KONR BRAN : Lee, Wrangler-maker Kontoor tops estimates on new savings
RE
08/08KONTOOR : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08KONTOOR BRANDS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
08/08KONTOOR BRANDS : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
07/26VF : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results; Raises Full Year Fiscal 2020 Out..
AQ
06/21KONTOOR : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06/20KONTOOR BRANDS : Rich Williams Elected to Kontoor Brands Board of Directors
BU
06/20KONTOOR BRANDS, INC. : Announces Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q
BU
06/20KONTOOR BRANDS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 573 M
EBIT 2019 321 M
Net income 2019 182 M
Debt 2019 923 M
Yield 2019 3,16%
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 9,78x
EV / Sales2019 1,14x
EV / Sales2020 1,09x
Capitalization 2 013 M
Chart KONR BRAN
Duration : Period :
KONR BRAN Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 32,64  $
Last Close Price 35,39  $
Spread / Highest target 24,3%
Spread / Average Target -7,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -78,8%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONR BRAN0.00%2 013
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE45.78%209 334
VF CORPORATION15.10%34 446
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.54.93%24 545
MONCLER S.P.A.23.95%9 996
UNDER ARMOUR7.24%8 496
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group