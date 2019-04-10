Kopin : Announces Partial Exercise of Underwriters' Option in Connection With Its Public Offering

Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN), a leading developer of innovative
wearable computing technologies and solutions, today announced that it
closed the issuance of an additional 706,454 shares of its common stock
pursuant to the partial exercise of the underwriters’ overallotment
option in connection with its public offering, resulting in gross
proceeds of approximately $777,100 and bringing the total gross proceeds
of the public offering to approximately $8,777,100, before deducting
underwriting discounts and offering expenses payable by Kopin.
Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., a subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann
Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS), acted as sole book running
manager in connection with the public offering.
The additional shares were offered pursuant to an effective shelf
registration statement (File No. 333-228549) declared effective by the
Securities and Exchange Commission on December 14, 2018. A prospectus
supplement and the related prospectus have been filed with the SEC and
are available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov.
Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus
relating to the offering may be obtained from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.,
Attn: Prospectus Department, 277 Park Ave, 26th floor, New York, NY
10172 or by calling 1-800-573-2541.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a
solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any offer or sale of
these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.
About Kopin
Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative
wearable technologies and critical components for integration into
wearable computing systems for military, industrial and consumer
products. Kopin’s technology portfolio includes ultra-small displays,
optics, speech enhancement technology, voice-interface and hands-free
control software, low-power ASICs, and ergonomically designed smart
headset reference systems. Kopin’s proprietary components and technology
are protected by more than 300 global patents and patents pending. For
more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
including, but not limited to, all statements relating to the expected
use of the net proceeds from the offering of common stock. Words such as
“expects,” “intends,” “would,” “may” and variations of such words and
similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify
such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on
Kopin’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to inherent
uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ
materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements.
Such risks and uncertainties can be found in Kopin’s filings with the
SEC under the caption “Risk Factors,” including its most recent annual
report on Form 10-K available at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005099/en/