Kopin : Announces Pricing of $8 Million Underwritten Offering

Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN),
a leading developer of innovative wearable computing technologies and
solutions, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public
offering of 7,272,727 shares of its common stock at an offering price of
$1.10 per share, and for gross proceeds of approximately $8 million. All
shares of common stock sold in the offering are being sold by Kopin. In
addition, Kopin has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase
up to an aggregate of an additional 1,090,909 shares of its common stock
offered at the public offering price to cover overallotments, if any.
Kopin intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general
corporate purposes, including working capital.
Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., a subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann
Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American:LTS) acted as sole book running
manager in connection with the public offering.
The offering is made pursuant to an effective shelf registration
statement (File No. 333-228549) declared effective by the Securities and
Exchange Commission on December 14, 2018. A preliminary prospectus
supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have
been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website located
at http://www.sec.gov.
A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to
the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the
SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov.
When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the
accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained
from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., Attn: Prospectus Department, 277 Park
Ave, 26th floor, New York, NY 10172 or by calling
212-409-2080.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a
solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any offer or sale of
these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.
About Kopin
Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative
wearable technologies and critical components for integration into
wearable computing systems for military, industrial and consumer
products. Kopin’s technology portfolio includes ultra-small displays,
optics, speech enhancement technology, voice-interface and hands-free
control software, low-power ASICs, and ergonomically designed smart
headset reference systems. Kopin’s proprietary components and technology
are protected by more than 300 global patents and patents pending. For
more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
including, but not limited to, all statements relating to the expected
use of the net proceeds from the offering of common stock. Words such as
“expects,” “intends,” “would,” “may” and variations of such words and
similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify
such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on
Kopin’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to inherent
uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ
materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements.
Such risks and uncertainties can be found in Kopin’s filings with the
SEC under the caption “Risk Factors,” including its most recent annual
report on Form 10-K available at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
