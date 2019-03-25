Log in
Kopin Corporation : to Present at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2019 Investor Conference

0
03/25/2019

Kopin® Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer of innovative wearable computing technologies and solutions, announced today that Richard Sneider, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2019 Investor Conference on Thursday March 28th, 2019, at 2:05 PM ET at the New York Marriot Marquis Hotel, NY.

A live audio webcast of the event will be made available on the Investor Relations portion of Kopin’s website under Events & Presentations at http://ir.kopin.com. A replay of the webcast will be available online at the aforementioned website following the conclusion of the event.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and critical components for integration into wearable computing systems for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin’s technology portfolio includes ultra-small displays, optics, speech enhancement technology, voice-interface and hands-free control software, low-power ASICs, and ergonomically designed smart headset reference systems. Kopin’s proprietary components and technology are protected by more than 300 global patents and patents pending. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 30,3 M
EBIT 2019 -28,0 M
Net income 2019 -27,7 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,03x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,16x
Capitalization 91,8 M
Managers
NameTitle
John C. C. Fan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard A. Sneider CFO, Treasurer & Head-Investor Relations
Hong K. Choi Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
David E. Brook Secretary & Director
Andrew H. Chapman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOPIN CORPORATION10.11%92
INTEL CORPORATION13.49%239 510
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%208 802
BROADCOM INC15.09%115 844
NVIDIA CORPORATION32.96%107 565
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS16.06%102 948
