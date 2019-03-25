Kopin Corporation : to Present at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2019 Investor Conference

Kopin® Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer of
innovative wearable computing technologies and solutions, announced
today that Richard Sneider, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the
Sidoti & Company Spring 2019 Investor Conference on Thursday March 28th,
2019, at 2:05 PM ET at the New York Marriot Marquis Hotel, NY.
A live audio webcast of the event will be made available on the Investor
Relations portion of Kopin’s website under Events & Presentations at http://ir.kopin.com.
A replay of the webcast will be available online at the aforementioned
website following the conclusion of the event.
About Kopin
Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative
wearable technologies and critical components for integration into
wearable computing systems for military, industrial and consumer
products. Kopin’s technology portfolio includes ultra-small displays,
optics, speech enhancement technology, voice-interface and hands-free
control software, low-power ASICs, and ergonomically designed smart
headset reference systems. Kopin’s proprietary components and technology
are protected by more than 300 global patents and patents pending. For
more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.
