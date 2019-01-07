Kopin : Golden-i Infinity Wearable Gains Momentum; Approximately 100 Organizations Have Already Signed up to Pilot the Unique Smart Glass Platform

Kopin
Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN), a global pioneer in wearable technologies
for training and simulation, industrial and enterprise markets, today
announces that it has begun shipping evaluation units to a wide range of
customers, including over a dozen Fortune 500 companies and leaders in
the oil and gas, transportation, wireless telecom, logistics and
manufacturing industries as part of its Golden-i™ Infinity Evaluation
Program.
With approximately 100 companies already registered, the evaluation
program is designed to assist enterprise customers in making an informed
purchasing decision when it comes to wearable mobile computing and
assisted reality solutions. Golden-i Infinity is purpose-built for
enterprise level clients that want a voice-enabled, hands-free wearable
computing solution designed to increase worker productivity, improve
worker efficiency and reduce work-related errors.
Unlike other wearable AR products in the marketplace, Golden-i Infinity
is unique because it acts as an accessory for a mobile phone or Windows
laptop and harnesses that device’s computing power and storage - so
Infinity is incredibly lightweight, tiny, low cost, and easy to develop
for. Golden-i Infinity weighs less than a golf ball and is about the
size of a Bluetooth headset, yet delivers incredible power for field
workers.
Press interested in experiencing Golden-i Infinity first-hand will be
able to do so at Pepcom Digital Experience, taking place January 7th in
Las Vegas.
“We understand the complex challenges that today’s IT departments face
when equipping workers with new technologies. AR solutions are no
different,” said Mike McMahon, VP Business Development and Marketing,
Golden-i Infinity. “While we believe that the feature set, future-proof
design and vast compatibility of Infinity makes it an attractive
contender, we want our customers to be absolutely sure of their decision
to deploy it. By creating the Golden-i Infinity pilot program, we’re
making it possible for enterprise customers to test drive Infinity and
evaluate its capabilities to ensure it’s a proper fit for their
organization’s workforce.”
Designed to serve the needs of field workers in a variety of different
industries, Golden-i Infinity is the first voice- and gesture-controlled
wearable smart screen device that supports Android and Windows 10-based
computing solutions. Golden-i Infinity adds a smart head-worn display
and hands-free voice control to smartphones and mobile PCs for improved
worker productivity and efficiency. By design, Golden-i Infinity relies
on Android or Windows 10 PC devices as their host device, leveraging the
technology investments made by an organization opposed to stranding
those spent dollars. On top of that, Golden-i Infinity was designed to
be future-proof. When an organization invests in new smartphones and PCs
with greater capabilities, Golden-i Infinity by design automatically
benefits from those upgrades.
While in most cases, realizing the return-on-investment of equipping a
workforce with Golden-i Infinity would be fast, Kopin’s Golden-i™
Infinity Evaluation Program will allow organizations to grasp its
capabilities and understand its numerous implementation benefits, such
as:
-
Ultra Lightweight and Versatile Form Factor: Weighing under two
ounces, it is comfortable to wear for extended periods.
-
Minimal Safety and Security Concerns: the device has no storage
or wireless capabilities – all computing capabilities reside on the
host device.
-
Minimal IT Support Required: Processor, Battery, Storage,
Radios, applications and other technology all reside on the host
device. Infinity simply serves as an extension of systems already
deployed to the workforce.
-
Leverages Current and Future Computing Solution Investments: Infinity
works with Android and Windows 10-based computing solutions that
feature a USB-C interface. This means that Infinity works with
existing computing hardware that enterprises already own and conform
to their standards list.
-
Works Out of the Box with Most Enterprise Apps: IT departments
need not worry about having to have enterprise-specific software
rewritten to support Infinity.
-
SDK Available for Greater Application Customization: While
Infinity does work out-of-the-box with most apps, organizations can
further utilize Infinity’s capabilities via an SDK.
-
Works in Even the Most Unforgiving Environments: No matter how
loud a work environment may be, Infinity is equipped with Kopin’s
Whisper® technology that allows workers to hear and be heard clearly
-- keeping hands free to perform the work. Infinity also utilizes
Whisper’s active crosstalk elimination, so it hears only speech from
the wearer. Infinity’s microdisplay is the brightest microdisplay
offered by Kopin, which allows the screen to be viewed clearly, in
perfect detail, even in harsh sunlight.
-
Works with All Eyewear: Infinity boasts the industry’s most
innovative mounting solution that allows it to work with all types of
eyewear, and can be used with the left or right eye. Its strong
magnetic attachment bracket allows it to be quickly and easily shared
among multiple employees/shifts.
-
Military Tough and IP67 Rated: Infinity holds up well and will
ensure years of durability even in the harshest Enterprise
environments.
Golden-i Infinity will be available through professional value-added
resellers (VARs) at a suggested price of $899. Enterprise customers and
software partners interested in evaluating Golden-i Infinity can
register to do by visiting: https://partners.golden-i.com.
For photo and video assets, please visit https://www.dropbox.com/sh/cvyo04vqizeok6o/AAAlKRdc43eA017cejXOrMdWa?dl=0.
For more information about Golden-i Infinity, please visit www.golden-i.com.
About Kopin
Kopin Corporation is a leading
developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and critical
components for integration into wearable computing systems for military,
industrial and consumer products. Kopin’s technology portfolio includes
ultra-small displays, optics, speech enhancement technology,
voice-interface and hands-free control software, low-power ASICs, and
ergonomically designed smart headset reference systems. Kopin’s
proprietary components and technology are protected by more than 300
global patents and patents pending. For more information, please visit
Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.
Kopin, Golden-i and Whisper are trademarks of Kopin Corporation.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press
release may be considered “forward-looking” statements under the “Safe
Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. These include, without limitation, statements relating to our
expectations that approximately 100 Organizations have Signed up to
Pilot the Unique Smart Glass Platform and will test the evaluation unit;
the feature set, future-proof design and vast compatibility of
Infinity makes it an attractive contender; that Golden-i Infinity will
be available through professional value-added resellers (VAR) at an MSRP
of $899. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties
that could cause actual results to differ materially from those
expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and
uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following:
organizations that have signed-up for the pilot program may cancel and
not evaluate the unit; there may be delays which result in the Golden-i
Infinity not launching; it may not be offered by value added resellers;
the MSRP of $899 may change; it may take longer than the Company
estimates to develop Golden-i Infinity; Golden-i Infinity may not be
accepted by the marketplace; the Company might be adversely affected by
competitive products and pricing and other risk factors and cautionary
statements listed in the Company’s periodic reports and registration
statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including
the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the 12 months ended December 31,
2017, and the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on any
forward-looking statements, which are based only on information
currently available to the Company and only as of the date on which they
are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these
forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring
after the date of this release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005390/en/