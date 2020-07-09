Kopin : Intelligent Imaging Innovations (3i) Expands its Line of Ultra-Fast, High-Resolution Microscopes with Spatial Light Modulators from Kopin

Forth Dimension Displays’ LCOS Fast Switching Binary Modulators enable new Ultra-Fast, High-Resolution Microscopes

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of innovative wearable computing technologies and solutions, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Forth Dimension Displays (ForthDD) and Intelligent Imaging Innovations (3i), a Colorado-based manufacturer of fluorescence microscope systems for biomedical research, expanded their collaboration with the launch of 3i’s Cleared Tissue LightSheet (CTLS) product. CTLS can image whole organs at high speed by illuminating them with structured light using ForthDD’s proprietary high-resolution, fast Spatial Light Modulators (SLMs).

Similar to other fluorescence microscope techniques, CTLS uses laser light to stimulate fluorescence emission from genetically-labelled - or stained - tissue to form an image of the specimen. The Cleared Tissue LightSheet creates a finely focused sheet of light for optical sectioning, then uses ForthDD’s SLM to rapidly shift the thinnest portion of the sheet in synchronization with the microscope and camera resulting in ultra-fast and high-resolution imaging of large specimens. Piezoelectric stages move the specimen in x, y, and z directions with sub-micron precision. The emission from the fluorescent markers in the specimen is recorded by a camera and 3i SlideBook software automatically and precisely reconstructs the biological structure in 3D for further analysis. Hundreds to thousands of images are required to create a 3D image of the tissue sample.

3i also integrates ForthDD’s SLMs into their live cell imaging system Lattice LightSheet (LLS). The SLM is used to create an ultra-thin lattice light sheet which can be quickly adjusted for biological conditions on-the-fly due to the flexibility and speed of ForthDD’s SLM. LLS enables spatiotemporal super-resolution imaging of dynamic cellular processes with ultra-fast capture speeds and high resolution, while limiting laser light damage to the cells. LLS can also be used to perform structured illumination microscopy (SIM), a super-resolution technique that improves the spatial resolution to the low 100’s of nanometers.

"Spatial light modulators provide outstanding value, increasing the speed and resolution of research microscopes," Brian Bodensteiner, Vice President Development of 3i said, "ForthDD's SLM technology is designed to allow for the flexibility, performance, and hardware-timing demanded by advanced light microscopy applications."

Greg Truman, CEO of ForthDD said, “The development of super-resolution techniques has been a remarkable achievement and ForthDD is very pleased that our fast binary SLMs are a key enabler for microscope developers and biologists around the globe. The new microscopes are now being used in the life sciences industry to enhance the understanding of the biological structures. ForthDD is committed to supporting its customers to create their most advanced products.”

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and critical components for integration into wearable computing systems for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin’s technology portfolio includes ultra-small displays, optics, speech enhancement technology, voice-interface and hands-free control software, low-power ASICs, and ergonomically designed smart headset reference systems. Kopin’s proprietary components and technology are protected by more than 300 global patents and patents pending. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.

About Forth Dimension Displays Limited

Forth Dimension Displays has been a wholly owned subsidiary of Kopin Corporation since its acquisition in January 2011. Based in Fife, Scotland, UK, the company focuses on the design, development, manufacture and sale of microdisplays and SLMs (Spatial Light Modulators) for professional and industrial markets. One of its developing markets is the structuring of laser light for advanced super-resolution microscope techniques.

About 3i

3i designs and manufactures technologies for living cell, live cell, and intravital fluorescence microscopy including super-resolution, computer-generated holography, spinning disk confocal, multi-photon and lightsheet. SlideBook software manages everything from instrument control to image capture, processing and data analysis. Established in 1995, 3i is headquartered in Denver, Colorado (USA) with offices in London (United Kingdom), Paris (France), and Göttingen (Germany).

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), which are subject to the safe harbor created by such sections. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such “forward-looking statements,” which speak only as of the date made, and advise readers that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions by us that are difficult to predict. These forward-looking statements may include statements with respect to: ForthDD binary SLMs are a key enabler for microscope developers and biologists around the globe; and that the new microscopes are now being used in the life sciences industry. Various factors, some of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by us or on our behalf, are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as may otherwise be required by the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Important factors that could affect performance and cause results to differ materially from management's expectations are described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors; Part II, Item 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; and other parts of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2019, or as updated from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

