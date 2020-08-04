Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Kopin Corporation    KOPN

KOPIN CORPORATION

(KOPN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kopin : OLED Microdisplay Exhibits Breakthrough 7000 Nits Brightness with Good Color Fidelity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 07:41am EDT

Duo-stack OLED Structure Achieves Very High Current Efficiency (14 Candela per Ampere)

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer and provider of transmissive and reflective active matrix liquid crystal and organic light emitting diode (OLED) micro displays, today announced its latest Lightning® 720p OLED display (1280 x 720 resolution) on silicon has exhibited very high brightness of 7000 nits (candela per square meter) with good color (nearly 100% sRGB) and high contrast (> 4,000: 1). This display combines a duo-stack OLED structure to achieve super high brightness and Kopin’s ColorMaxTM technology for high color fidelity.

A duo-stack OLED is two OLED structures on top of each other and connected in series so that carriers (electrons-holes) pass through the duo-stack OLED and generate photons twice, instead of once like in a conventional single-stack OLED structure currently used in OLED micro displays. It would be natural to think that a duo-stack OLED can have a Current Efficiency increase of up to 2 times a single-stack OLED. However, a duo-stack structure provides a lot more flexibility in the OLED stack design and OLED materials selection than a single-stack structure, which can result in much higher Current Efficiency (> 5 times in our current estimate), much higher brightness, lower power consumption and longer lifetime.

A major challenge in the duo-stack OLED structure, especially for small pixels, had been serious color mixing among subpixels, resulting in unacceptable color performance. Kopin’s patent-pending ColorMax technology incorporates a specially configured anode structure in the Si backplane to suppress the inherent color mixing among tiny sub-pixels of high-resolution micro displays. The ColorMax technology, first integrated into Kopin’s 2.6K x 2.6K OLED display, has now been applied to its 0.49-inch-diagonal 720p display with red, green, and blue stripe color sub-pixels of 2.8 µm × 8.4 µm size.

Kopin’s color display is made with a duo-stack white OLED structure and color filters. Kopin has been working with its partner, Lakeside Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd., to optimize the duo-stack OLED structure to output color spectrum to match the bandpass of the color filters for high color fidelity, coupled with very high Current Efficiency and low operating voltage. These 720p displays fabricated from multiple wafers exhibited average Current Efficiency of about 12 candela per ampere (cd/A), with the maximum value about 14 cd/A. These values are much higher than the best publicly available values of the alternative approaches. Kopin’s best 720p display exhibited 7,000 nits with a contrast ratio of >4000: 1. The contrast ratio of the display at 5000 nits is higher than 100,000:1. The power consumption of the display, including the backplane power, is about 500 mW when displaying a full white image at 7000 nits. The 720p display’s color fidelity is about 100% sRGB.

“We are extremely excited that our OLED micro display has achieved the very high brightness with good color fidelity by using the duo-stack OLED structure and ColorMax technology. This is truly a shocking achievement,” said Dr. John C.C. Fan, President and CEO of Kopin Corporation. “This breakthrough high Current Efficiency is very important for low power consumption and longer lifetime for OLED micro displays. We now expect the Current Efficiency could be optimized even further which means that our present value of 7,000 nits may be increased further. In addition, the duo-stack OLED structure and ColorMax technology are manufacturable as we have obtained such great results from multiple production ColorMax wafers in Lakeside’s OLED production line. We believe by incorporating another innovative structure on our micro display such as a microlens array to enhance the output coupling efficiency, the brightness can be significantly increased further, opening many applications for the OLED micro displays, especially for the AR/VR wearables.”

Kopin, Lightning and ColorMax are trademarks of Kopin Corporation.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.

About Lakeside Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Lakeside photoelectric technology (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. is an OLED technology developer and OLED micro display manufacturer having a factory in Changzhou, China. For more information, please visit Lakeside’s website at www.hupanoled.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), which are subject to the safe harbor created by such sections. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such “forward-looking statements,” which speak only as of the date made, and advise readers that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions by us that are difficult to predict. These forward-looking statements may include statements with respect to: We now expect the Current Efficiency could be optimized even further which means that our present value of 7,000 nits may be further increased; and our belief that by incorporating another innovative structure on our micro display such as a microlens array to enhance the output coupling efficiency, the brightness of our OLED micro displays could be significantly increased further, opening many applications for the OLED micro displays, especially for the AR/VR wearables. Various factors, some of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by us or on our behalf, are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as may otherwise be required by the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Important factors that could affect performance and cause results to differ materially from management's expectations are described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors; Part II, Item 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; and other parts of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2019, or as updated from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on KOPIN CORPORATION
08:07aKOPIN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:41aKOPIN : OLED Microdisplay Exhibits Breakthrough 7000 Nits Brightness with Good C..
BU
07:32aKOPIN CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07:32aKOPIN : Provides Business Update and Second Quarter of 2020 Operating Results
BU
07/23KOPIN CORPORATION : to Report Second Quarter of 2020 Financial Results on Tuesda..
BU
07/09KOPIN : Intelligent Imaging Innovations (3i) Expands its Line of Ultra-Fast, Hig..
BU
06/30KOPIN : Announces Breakthrough in ColorMax™ Technology for Unparalleled Co..
BU
06/16KOPIN : GOEPEL Electronic Drives Quality Control in SMT Manufacturing with Image..
BU
06/15KOPIN CORPORATION : Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement
BU
06/04KOPIN : Develops 2560 x 1440 FLCOS Display for High Performance, Rugged Applicat..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30,9 M - -
Net income 2020 -15,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -11,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 166 M 166 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,37x
EV / Sales 2021
Nbr of Employees 153
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart KOPIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kopin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOPIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,50 $
Last Close Price 2,14 $
Spread / Highest target -29,9%
Spread / Average Target -29,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John C. C. Fan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Whitman Vice President-Operations
Richard A. Sneider CFO, Treasurer & Head-Investor Relations
Hong K. Choi Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
David E. Brook Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOPIN CORPORATION433.53%166
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED25.68%367 093
NVIDIA CORPORATION87.17%261 180
INTEL CORPORATION-19.30%202 996
BROADCOM INC.1.65%127 392
QUALCOMM, INC.24.21%119 156
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group