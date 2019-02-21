Koppers Holdings Inc. : Announces 2019 Annual Meeting and Record Dates

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) has established a record date for its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders. Koppers shareholders of record at the close of business on Monday, March 18, 2019, will be entitled to notice of the annual meeting and to vote upon matters considered at the meeting.

The annual meeting will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at The Duquesne Club, 325 Sixth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Koppers will send a definitive proxy statement to shareholders of record, which will contain important information about the meeting and the matters to be considered. Shareholders are urged to read the proxy statement when it becomes available.

About Koppers

Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Our products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Including our joint ventures, we serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. The stock of Koppers Holdings Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KOP."

For more information, visit: www.koppers.com. Questions concerning investor relations should be directed to Mr. Michael Zugay at 412-227-2231 or Ms. Quynh McGuire at 412-227-2049.

