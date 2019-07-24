Log in
KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.

Koppers Holdings Inc. : Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call

07/24/2019 | 04:42pm EDT

PITTSBURGH, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) plans to release its second quarter 2019 financial results before the opening of the markets on Thursday, August 8, 2019, and discuss its results on a conference call later that day at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  Presentation materials will be available at least 15 minutes before the call on www.koppers.com in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

Koppers Logo

Interested parties may access the live audio broadcast by dialing 1-833-366-1128 in the United States/Canada, or 412-902-6774 for international, Conference ID number 10133919. Participants are requested to access the call at least five minutes before the scheduled start time to complete a brief registration.

The conference call will be broadcast live online at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/koppers190808.html. (Due to the length of this URL, it may be necessary to copy and paste this hyperlink into your internet browser's URL address field.)

An audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call at 877-344-7529 for U.S. toll free, 855-669-9658 for Canada toll free, or 412-317-0088 for international, Conference ID number 10133919. The recording will be available for replay through September 9, 2019.

About Koppers
Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds.  Our products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries.  Including our joint ventures, we serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe.  The stock of Koppers Holdings Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KOP."

For more information, visit: www.koppers.com.  Questions concerning investor relations should be directed to Mr. Michael Zugay at 412-227-2231 or Ms. Quynh McGuire at 412-227-2049.

For Information:     Michael J. Zugay, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
                               412 227 2231
                               ZugayMJ@koppers.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/koppers-holdings-inc-schedules-second-quarter-2019-conference-call-300890597.html

SOURCE Koppers Holdings Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
