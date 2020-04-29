Log in
Korea Electric Power Corporation

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION

(KEP)
Korea Electric Power : Files 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F

04/29/2020 | 01:47pm EDT

NAJU, South Korea, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 29, 2020, Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE: KEP) ("KEPCO") filed its annual report including audited consolidated financial statements on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The report is available at KEPCO's website, home.kepco.co.kr/kepco/EN/  (Investor Relations – Investor Kit - U.S.Filing), as well as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website, www.sec.gov. Investors may request a hard copy of the 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge upon request by sending an email to sihyung.park@kepco.co.kr.

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/korea-electric-power-corporation-files-2019-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301049564.html

SOURCE KEPCO (Korea Electric Power Corporation)


© PRNewswire 2020
