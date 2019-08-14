Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Korea Electric Power Corporation    015760   KR7015760002

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION

(015760)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Korea Electric Power : 2Q Net Loss Narrows; Beats Expectations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 04:37am EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

Korea Electric Power Corp.'s (015760.SE) second quarter net loss narrowed 55% on year thanks to lower prices of liquefied natural gas used for its thermal power plants.

Net loss for the quarter ended June was 412.18 billion Korean won ($341.6 million) compared with KRW918.59 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean utility firm said in a regulatory filing Wednesday. The result beat a consensus forecast for a net loss of KRW726.42 billion in a FactSet poll.

Revenue during the period fell 2.0% on year to KRW13.071 trillion, with operating loss narrowing nearly 57% on year to KRW298.66 billion.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
POWER CORPORATION OF CANADA 0.19% 27 Delayed Quote.9.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPO
04:37aKOREA ELECTRIC POWER : 2Q Net Loss Narrows; Beats Expectations
DJ
08/13KOREA ELECTRIC POWER : ER Notice
PU
08/12KOREA ELECTRIC POWER : Board of Directors Resolution on KEPCO Tech University
PU
07/08KOREA ELECTRIC POWER : Power Transmission, Control And Distribution Market 2019-..
AQ
06/27KOREA ELECTRIC POWER : Financial Statements (Unaudited)
PU
06/27KOREA ELECTRIC POWER : Audit Report
PU
06/26KOREA ELECTRIC POWER : Unit 1 Of Barakah NEP To Launch Between End-2019 And Earl..
AQ
06/26KOREA ELECTRIC POWER : Power plant bidder protests GPA's decision to award contr..
AQ
06/25KOREA ELECTRIC POWER : Nawah signs up KHNP for nuclear power plant maintenance
AQ
06/25KOREA ELECTRIC POWER : Nawah signs up KHNP for UAE nuke plant maintenance
AQ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 60 568 B
EBIT 2019 1 135 B
Net income 2019 -746 B
Debt 2019 61 453 B
Yield 2019 0,46%
P/E ratio 2019 -22,0x
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
EV / Sales2019 265x
EV / Sales2020 261x
Capitalization 16 017 B
Chart KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Korea Electric Power Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 32 978,43  KRW
Last Close Price 24 950,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 68,3%
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jong-Kap Kim Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hwan-Eik Cho President & Director
Jeong-soo Kim Head of Finance & IR Team
Kang-Hee Lee Outside Director
Jeon-Hyuk Cho Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION13 240
NEXTERA ENERGY INC24.05%103 304
ENEL SPA20.50%69 158
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.08%65 443
IBERDROLA27.27%63 592
DOMINION ENERGY INC.5.49%60 559
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group