Korea Electric Power : 3Q Net Profit Plunged 67% on Year

By Kwanwoo Jun



Korea Electric Power Corp.'s (015760.SE) third-quarter net profit plunged 67% on year due to softer electricity demand and the dollar's strength against the won.

Net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was 241.08 billion Korean won ($206.7 million) compared with KRW737.29 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean company said Wednesday. The result missed a FactSet-provided consensus forecast for KRW888.19 billion.

Revenue during the quarter fell 3.0% on year to KRW15.912 trillion, while operating profit dropped 11% to KRW1.239 trillion.

