KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION

(A015760)
News 
News

Korea Electric Power : 3Q Net Profit Plunged 67% on Year

11/13/2019 | 01:36am EST

By Kwanwoo Jun

Korea Electric Power Corp.'s (015760.SE) third-quarter net profit plunged 67% on year due to softer electricity demand and the dollar's strength against the won.

Net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was 241.08 billion Korean won ($206.7 million) compared with KRW737.29 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean company said Wednesday. The result missed a FactSet-provided consensus forecast for KRW888.19 billion.

Revenue during the quarter fell 3.0% on year to KRW15.912 trillion, while operating profit dropped 11% to KRW1.239 trillion.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
POWER CORPORATION OF CANADA 0.12% 32.15 Delayed Quote.31.06%
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 59 252 B
EBIT 2019 945 B
Net income 2019 -760 B
Debt 2019 61 598 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -22,4x
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
EV / Sales2019 291x
EV / Sales2020 286x
Capitalization 17 205 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 31 500,00  KRW
Last Close Price 26 800,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 49,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jong-Kap Kim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeong-soo Kim Head of Finance & IR Team
Jong-Hwan Lee Head-Technological Innovation
Bong-Su Mun Director & Head-Power Grid
Jwa-Kwan Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION14 852
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.27.84%111 192
ENEL S.P.A.36.12%77 655
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.51%68 022
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.11.42%66 621
SOUTHERN COMPANY39.48%64 864
